SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

German Police Shut Down Huge Protest Against Virus Mandates

People attend a protest in Berlin, Germany, on Aug. 29, 2020, against new coronavirus restrictions in Germany.Michael Sohn / APPeople attend a protest in Berlin, Germany, on Aug. 29, 2020, against new coronavirus restrictions in Germany. (Michael Sohn / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published August 29, 2020 at 7:57am
P Share Print

Berlin police ordered a protest against Germany’s pandemic restrictions to disband Saturday after participants refused to observe social distancing rules.

Tens of thousands of people had gathered in the German capital in a show of defiance against the country’s virus mandates.

Uwe Bachmann, 57, said he had come from southwestern Germany to protest for free speech and his right not to wear a mask.

Another protester had traveled with his sister from their home near the Dutch border to attend the protest and believed that the COVID-19 cases being reported in Germany now were false positives.

Germany’s disease control agency recorded almost 1,500 new infections over the past day. The country has a total death toll of some 9,300 people.

TRENDING: Iconic California Resort Changing Name Due to 'Offensive' Word

Berlin’s regional government had attempted to ban the protest.

Protest organizers successfully appealed the decision on Friday, though a court ordered them to ensure social distancing. Failure to enforce that measure prompted Berlin police to dissolve the march.

Do you approve of mask mandates?

In Germany, masks must be worn on public transport, in stores and some public buildings such as libraries and schools.

Meanwhile, a few hundred people rallied Saturday in eastern Paris to protest new mask rules and other restrictions. Police watched closely but did not intervene.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







2 Soldiers Killed, 3 Injured in Black Hawk Helicopter Training Crash
German Police Shut Down Huge Protest Against Virus Mandates
Landmark Trump Achievement Bears Fruit in Israel, United Arab Emirates
Video of Burning Quran Sparks Violent Rioting in Sweden
Trump To Visit Battered Louisiana as Hurricane Cleanup Starts
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×