House panel sets deadline for WH on security clearances info

Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, the chairman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, presides over the last hour of testimony by Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

By AP Reports
Published March 1, 2019 at 11:49am
WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee is giving the White House until Monday to voluntarily turn over documents related to White House security clearances.

The deadline from the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform comes amid questions about the Trump administration’s truthfulness regarding how senior adviser Jared Kushner got his high-level security clearance.

Chairman Elijah Cummings writes: “I am now writing a final time to request your voluntary cooperation with this investigation.” If the White House doesn’t respond, Cummings could issue subpoenas for documents and interviews.

Career security officials had recommended against granting a clearance to Kushner, the president’s son-in-law. The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump ordered officials to grant the clearance, and that then-chief of staff John Kelly documented his concerns about the process in an internal memorandum.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

