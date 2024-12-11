A Florida state lawmaker who was re-elected as a Democrat last month announced Monday that she is changing her registration to serve her next term as a Republican.

Susan Valdes of West Tampa made the announcement in a post on X.

In her statement, she said she grew up in a Democratic Party household and “believed Democrats were the party most concerned with the working families I represent.”

Valdes, who faces term limits, said she wants to make her final two years as a legislator productive.

“In the House, I have long known that no one has a monopoly on good ideas,” Valdes wrote.

“I will not waste my final two years in the Florida Legislature being ignored in a caucus whose leadership expects me to ignore the needs of my community,” she explained.

Valdes said she entered politics to solve problems, not serve a party.

“Our Speaker, Rep. Daniel Perez, has laid out a vision for the House that focuses on empowering House members to work on real problems facing our communities. That’s what I want to be a part of,” Valdes said in her statement.

“I want to roll up my sleeves and work. I want to be a part of solving problems for West Tampa,” she said.

Valdes threw in a dig at Democrats.

“I’m tired of being the party of protesting when I got into politics to be part of the party of progress,” Valdes wrote.

“I know that I won’t agree with my fellow Republican House members on every issue, but in know that in their caucus, I will be welcomed and treated with respect,” she said.

“I love my community, and I will continue to fight every day to benefit the people of West Tampa, Hillsborough County and the state of Florida. And in my heart, I know the best way to do that is to stand with Speaker Perez and join the Republican supermajority in the Florida House of Representatives,” Valdes added.

Welcome to the GOP, Rep. Valdes! Congrats to Speaker @Daniel_PerezFL on the biggest Republican majority in the history of the Florida House! https://t.co/vf1oif6cBy — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) December 9, 2024

Republicans will now have an 86-34 supermajority in the state House, Speaker Danny Perez said, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

“We all know Susan as a fierce advocate for her community, and a person of uncommon common sense. She will be a great asset to our Republican team,” Perez said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.