Trump's Surgeon General Nominee Under Fire from Conservatives as 'Disqualifying' Past Comments Come to Light

To say the least, President-elect Donald Trump has earned the benefit of all doubts.

On the other hand, millions of MAGA supporters broke from Trump on nearly all things COVID-related, and they should not hesitate to do so again when their beloved president-elect, whom they rightly respect and adore, makes a head-scratching decision seemingly at odds with their interests and values.

A 2022 Fox News interview in which Surgeon General nominee Dr. Janette Nesheiwat made controversial comments about transgender ideology resurfaced this week on the social media platform X, prompting at least one X user to characterize the comments as “disqualifying.”

Indeed, clips from the interview generated additional outrage from conservatives already opposed to Nesheiwat’s nomination.

Scarlett Johnson of the pro-women, pro-children, and pro-parent “Moms for Liberty” grassroots organization posted one such clip.

In the clip, Nesheiwat first described gender transition as “not without risk” then endorsed the broader ideology.

“No matter what gender your child identifies, accept them and love them for who they are,” Nesheiwat said in 2022.

In an accompanying post, Johnson denounced Nesheiwat as “not one of us.”

Going through a “gender transition” poses risks for a child, according to Dr. Janette Nesheiwat. However, she emphasizes, “…no matter what ‘gender’ your child identifies, you should love and accept them for who they are.” Parents fighting gender ideology: She is not one of us. https://t.co/jyYTvzdct0 pic.twitter.com/ENiUfvFhMz — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) December 10, 2024

Chloe Cole, a former “trans” kid who, as she wrote in the New York Post, detransitioned at age 16, called Nesheiwat’s comments “disqualifying.”

Transgenderism, Cole added, amounts to “a mental illness that should never be ‘affirmed.'”

This is a disqualifying statement from the new Surgeon General @DoctorJanette. In no world should we be accepting the lie that children are born in the wrong body. It is a mental illness that should never be “affirmed.”

pic.twitter.com/5ZIkZrEWmz — Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) December 10, 2024

Meanwhile, in a separate clip from the same interview, Nesheiwat pushed additional transgender-related lies.

First, she described gender dysphoria as a “disconnect” between how troubled adolescents feel and “what a doctor assigned them as a gender at birth,” as if doctors arbitrarily identify newborn babies as male or female.

Moments later, she claimed that “transgender adolescents” experience “a very high suicidal rate” that makes them “almost eight times more likely to commit suicide,” she said, “than their cisgender peers.”

Trump’s pick for Surgeon General, @DoctorJanette, says babies have their gender ASSIGNED at birth, and is pushing the lie of high suicides for ‘transgender’ adolescents, comparing them to ‘c*sgender’ peers. She actually uses that language. Her numbers are a fiction, just like… pic.twitter.com/NPqkJfRJta — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) December 10, 2024

“Suicidal”? Perhaps. But “almost eight times more likely to commit suicide”? Nonsense.

According to the City Journal, ACLU attorney Chase Strangio admitted last week during oral arguments before the Supreme Court that “no evidence” exists to suggest that gender-affirming “treatment reduces completed suicide,” which Strangio characterized as “rare.” The attorney did insist, however, upon a reduction in “suicidality” following such treatment.

In any event, Nesheiwat’s use of the word “cisgender” alone should disqualify her.

Needless to say, these resurfaced clips will do the Surgeon General nominee no favors.

After all, conservatives already opposed her due to her association with everything evil about the COVID regime.

Nesheiwat endorsed lockdowns, masks, and social distancing.

Trump’s nominee for Surgeon General, Dr, Janette Nesheiwat, has this disqualifying video where she’s advocating for lockdowns and wearing a mask.@DoctorJanette needs to clarify this position or @realDonaldTrump needs to rescind her nomination.pic.twitter.com/ccDiO8jmFy — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 23, 2024

She also promoted the so-called COVID “vaccine” and applauded Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for his COVID-related censorship.

I never did what was popular, but what was right. Here is a compilation of videos of Trump’s Surgeon General, Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, and her stances during the COVID pandemic. Dr. Janette Nesheiwat praised Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg for censoring individuals who questioned… pic.twitter.com/yyMW8eDgwE — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 23, 2024

On the whole, Trump’s supporters have greeted his nominations with enthusiasm.

Nesheiwat’s nomination, however, must not stand.

