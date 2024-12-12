'Extremely Odd': Viewers Notice Clear Problem with Tim Walz's Christmas Tree Video

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was roasted for posting a creepy Christmas video on X — addressed to his daughter Hope — that featured a shabby angel-tree ornament made of toilet paper.

The hilarity unfolded Wednesday, when the failed Democratic vice presidential candidate showed off a scruffy Christmas tree decorated with a motley collection of odd-looking ornaments.

“Hey Hope, Mom and Dad here,” Walz said on his X video, as his wife robotically waved at the camera.

In a sing-song voice parents use when speaking to infants, the governor said he and his wife had “finished decorating the family Christmas tree,” which was decked with “all of the homemade ornaments” the family had made over the years.

Remember to share holiday traditions like decorating the tree with your kids even if they’re out of town. pic.twitter.com/SXn9Wh4b8l — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) December 12, 2024

Walz showcased the various ornaments, before hyping the pièce de résistance, which was the tree topper.

“Hey Hope, we got the final one,” he said, building up suspense for the grand finale.

“You’re gonna love this: Toilet paper roll angel,” Walz gushed.

Do you trust Tim Walz? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The governor then proudly placed the toilet-paper ornament on top of the tree.

The bizarre video ignited a social media frenzy, as some users wondered why Walz posted a message intended for his daughter on his public X account.

For some odd reason, Tim Walz decided to post a video meant for his daughter on social media while placing a “toilet paper roll Angel” on the top of their Christmas tree. Weird. pic.twitter.com/lHbgouNHd3 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 12, 2024

“How did he accidentally post that?” one user asked.

How did he accidentally post that — Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) December 12, 2024

Others remarked that Walz and his wife sounded as if they were addressing a three-year-old toddler instead of their 23-year-old adult daughter.

A 3 year-old or a dementia patient. — Honey in Houston (@TexasBelle) December 12, 2024

Numerous commenters were simply mystified by Walz’s oddball antics.

They are both so creepy 😱 — Andrea 👑🇺🇸 (@AndreaH168) December 12, 2024

Extremely odd — Ragged old flag (@jabner0525) December 12, 2024

To be clear, it was not an accident that Tim Walz posted the video. It seems he intentionally posted it to show the public that he’s a normal guy and not the “creep” he often comes across as.

Unfortunately for the doddering Democrat, the baffling video made him seem weirder than ever — no small feat, to say the least.

It was staged and contrived and utterly devoid of the genuine warmth you see in real family videos.

The X post also reaffirmed widespread sentiment that we dodged a huge bullet when Kamala Harris lost the election to President-elect Donald Trump.

Imagine being forced to see these two fugazi “world leaders” LARPing as the president and the VP for the next four years.

As Christmas approaches, let us all be thankful that we dodged that gruesome calamity — at least for the foreseeable future.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.