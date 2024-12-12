Share
Democratic vice presidential nominee, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota first lady Gwen Walz react as Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris concedes the election in a speech at Howard University on November 6, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Democratic vice presidential nominee, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota first lady Gwen Walz react as Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris concedes the election in a speech at Howard University on November 6, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

'Extremely Odd': Viewers Notice Clear Problem with Tim Walz's Christmas Tree Video

 By Samantha Chang  December 12, 2024 at 6:50am
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was roasted for posting a creepy Christmas video on X — addressed to his daughter Hope — that featured a shabby angel-tree ornament made of toilet paper.

The hilarity unfolded Wednesday, when the failed Democratic vice presidential candidate showed off a scruffy Christmas tree decorated with a motley collection of odd-looking ornaments.

“Hey Hope, Mom and Dad here,” Walz said on his X video, as his wife robotically waved at the camera.

In a sing-song voice parents use when speaking to infants, the governor said he and his wife had “finished decorating the family Christmas tree,” which was decked with “all of the homemade ornaments” the family had made over the years.

Walz showcased the various ornaments, before hyping the pièce de résistance, which was the tree topper.

“Hey Hope, we got the final one,” he said, building up suspense for the grand finale.

“You’re gonna love this: Toilet paper roll angel,” Walz gushed.

The governor then proudly placed the toilet-paper ornament on top of the tree.

The bizarre video ignited a social media frenzy, as some users wondered why Walz posted a message intended for his daughter on his public X account.

“How did he accidentally post that?” one user asked.

Others remarked that Walz and his wife sounded as if they were addressing a three-year-old toddler instead of their 23-year-old adult daughter.

Numerous commenters were simply mystified by Walz’s oddball antics.

To be clear, it was not an accident that Tim Walz posted the video. It seems he intentionally posted it to show the public that he’s a normal guy and not the “creep” he often comes across as.

Unfortunately for the doddering Democrat, the baffling video made him seem weirder than ever — no small feat, to say the least.

It was staged and contrived and utterly devoid of the genuine warmth you see in real family videos.

The X post also reaffirmed widespread sentiment that we dodged a huge bullet when Kamala Harris lost the election to President-elect Donald Trump.

Imagine being forced to see these two fugazi “world leaders” LARPing as the president and the VP for the next four years.

As Christmas approaches, let us all be thankful that we dodged that gruesome calamity — at least for the foreseeable future.

Samantha Chang
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Conversation