Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be defense secretary, shows a U.S. flag lining on the inside of his suit coat as he arrives for a meeting with GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana on Capitol Hill Wednesday in Washington D.C. (Mark Schiefelbein / AP)

Pete Hegseth Shows Reporters a Patriotic Surprise Hidden Inside His Suit Coat as He Meets with Senators

 By Randy DeSoto  December 11, 2024 at 1:35pm
Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of defense, wore a suit coat lined with the American flag while on Capitol Hill to meet with senators on Wednesday.

As he was walking through a Senate office building hallway, a reporter called out to Hegseth, “What do you hope to talk to Sen. [Susan] Collins about today?”

“This is how we’re feeling today, right here,” Hegseth answered as he pulled his suit coat open to show the American flag.

“Feeling great,” he added.

Hegseth appears to be gaining momentum in his efforts to be confirmed as the next secretary of defense.

GOP Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa released a positive statement after meeting with the Army combat veteran Monday, indicating she would support him through the confirmation process.

Do you support Pete Hegseth’s nomination?

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska offered a less robust, “I had a good exchange and we’ll see what the process bears,” after the two met Tuesday, ABC News reported.

Hegseth characterized his Wednesday sit-down with Collins as “a great meeting.”

“I’m certainly not going to assume anything about where the senator stands. This is a process that we respect and appreciate,” Hegseth said regarding the Maine senator’s support.

Meanwhile, Collins told reporters that the two had a “good, substantive discussion,” ABC News reported.

“I asked virtually every question under the sun,” she recounted. “I pressed him on both his position on military issues as well as the allegations against him.”

“I, obviously, always wait until we have an FBI background check, and one is underway in the case of Mr. Hegseth, and I wait to see the committee hearing before reaching a final decision,” Collins said.

Moderates Murkowski and Collins are seen as potentially the most likely among the GOP ranks to vote against the Trump nominee, particularly given the unsubstantiated allegation that Hegseth sexually assaulted a woman in 2017.

Murkowski opposed the appointment of now Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who had been accused of sexually assaulting a female in high school.

Collins ultimately decided to support Kavanaugh’s nomination, concluding that the four witnesses accuser Christine Blasey Ford named could not corroborate her story.

Hegseth said a 2017 sexual encounter with a woman at a California hotel was consensual. He noted police looked into the assault allegations and no charges were brought. “The matter was fully investigated and I was completely cleared,” Hegseth told reporters last month, according to the Associated Press.

Hegseth has also been accused of drinking in excess at times while working as a television host at Fox News.

He refuted the allegation during an interview with Megyn Kelly earlier this month, arguing people should “check the tape” regarding whether he was ever drunk or hung over on air.

Kelly noted, “I did see every single member of ‘Fox & Friends’ … go on the air and say, ‘This is BS.’”

Hegseth further committed that if he should become secretary of defense, he would view it like a combat deployment and not drink at all while in office.

On Wednesday, Hegseth preemptively shot down a story claiming he had falsely claimed in the past about being accepted to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point.

The veteran ultimately chose to attend Princeton University for undergraduate school, where he earned his Army commission through the Reserve Officer Training Corps.

The Washington Times reported Wednesday that West Point confirmed Hegseth had been offered admission to the class of 2003 and acknowledged the school’s public affairs office initially provided ProPublica “an incorrect statement” indicating he had not been accepted.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




