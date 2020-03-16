Hollywood Star Idris Elba Announces He Has Coronavirus

Idris Elba says he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The actor tweeted Monday that he has no symptoms so far and has been isolated since Friday when he found out about his possible exposure.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19,” Elba said. “I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.”

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

He said he sought out the test after discovering he had come into contact with someone who had been diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

Elba said his wife has not been tested yet but was feeling OK.

“This is serious. Now’s really the time to think about social distancing, washing your hands,” the actor said.

“We live in a divided world right now. We can all feel it,” he said. “But now’s the time for solidarity, for thinking about each other.”

Many responded to his tweet by saying they’d be thinking about him and praying for him.

You got this Idris!! Sending prayers but already answered! Love to you❤ — Viola Davis (@violadavis) March 16, 2020

Ugh. Stay safe and strong, we’re with you!! ♥️ — Halle Berry (@halleberry) March 16, 2020

This is worth watching. Much respect for @idriselba getting the message out. Wishing him all the best. #StopTheSpread https://t.co/ICbnA0CVOo — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) March 16, 2020

Idris Elba get well oooo, every woman out here is praying for you. — Snapchat:daarmie (@daarmie) March 16, 2020

Elba is the latest high-profile celebrity to have tested positive for the virus. Last week, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson said they had also tested positive in Australia.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

