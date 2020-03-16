SECTIONS
Hollywood Star Idris Elba Announces He Has Coronavirus

Actor Idris Elba announced March 16, 2020, that he has tested positive for the coronavirus but has shown no symptoms yet.Jordan Strauss / Invision / APActor Idris Elba announced March 16, 2020, that he has tested positive for the coronavirus but has shown no symptoms yet. (Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 16, 2020 at 11:55am
Idris Elba says he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The actor tweeted Monday that he has no symptoms so far and has been isolated since Friday when he found out about his possible exposure.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19,” Elba said. “I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.”

He said he sought out the test after discovering he had come into contact with someone who had been diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

Elba said his wife has not been tested yet but was feeling OK.

“This is serious. Now’s really the time to think about social distancing, washing your hands,” the actor said.

“We live in a divided world right now. We can all feel it,” he said. “But now’s the time for solidarity, for thinking about each other.”

Many responded to his tweet by saying they’d be thinking about him and praying for him.

Elba is the latest high-profile celebrity to have tested positive for the virus. Last week, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson said they had also tested positive in Australia.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

