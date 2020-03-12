SECTIONS
Tom Hanks and Wife Test Positive for Coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend the 92nd annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Feb. 9, 2020. The couple have tested positive for the coronavirus.Amy Sussman / Getty ImagesTom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend the 92nd annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Feb. 9, 2020. The couple have tested positive for the coronavirus. (Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

By AP Reports
Published March 11, 2020 at 6:32pm
Tom Hanks and his actress-singer wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the coronavirus, the actor said in a statement Wednesday.

Hanks said the couple were in Australia and felt tired, with colds, body aches and slight fevers.

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and were found to be positive,” Hanks said.

The 63-year-old actor said they will be “tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”

“Not much more to it than a one-day-a-time approach, no?” added Hanks.

Hanks, who also posted his message on social media, signed off saying: “Take care of yourselves!”

The post brought an outpouring of prayers and well wishes for the beloved actor and his wife.

Hanks and Wilson, 63, were married in 1988.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three weeks to six weeks to recover.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tom Hanks and Wife Test Positive for Coronavirus
