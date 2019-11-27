SECTIONS
News
Print

Jimmy Carter, 95, out of Hospital After Treatment for Brain Bleed Caused by Fall

former U.S. President Jimmy Carter speaksJohn Amis, AP Photo In this Nov. 3, 2019, photo, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter speaks at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia. (John Amis, AP Photo)

By AP Reports
Published November 27, 2019 at 8:45am
Print

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has been released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta after recovering from surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from a fall.

The Carters “look forward to enjoying Thanksgiving at home in Plains, where he will continue to recover,” Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said Wednesday in a statement.

Congileo has said there were no complications during Carter’s recent surgery at Emory for a subdural hematoma, blood trapped on the brain’s surface.

The condition was connected to his recent falls, The Carter Center has said.

A spring fall required him to get hip replacement surgery.

TRENDING: Trump Turns Turkey Pardon Into Hilarious Roast of Schiff, Democrats

Then on Oct. 6, he hit his head in another fall and received 14 stitches, but still traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, to help build a Habitat for Humanity home shortly thereafter.

He fractured his pelvis in another fall later that month and was briefly hospitalized.

Carter, 95, has overcome several health challenges in recent years.

He was diagnosed with melanoma in 2015, announcing that the cancer had spread to other parts of his body.

After partial removal of his liver, treatment for brain lesions, radiation and immunotherapy, he said he was cancer-free.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Legal Settlement Means 'Racist' Confederate Statue Will Not Return to UNC Campus
Here's What a Senate Impeachment Trial Could Look Like If House Democrats Vote To Impeach the President
Stop! Washing Your Thanksgiving Turkey Could Spread Germs
Utah Set To Become 19th State Banning Conversion Therapy
Jimmy Carter, 95, out of Hospital After Treatment for Brain Bleed Caused by Fall
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×