Judge Denies Request to Put Kyle Rittenhouse Back Behind Bars

This undated booking photo from the Antioch, Illinois, Police Department shows Kyle Rittenhouse.Antioch Police Department / Chicago Tribune via APThis undated booking photo from the Antioch, Illinois, Police Department shows Kyle Rittenhouse. (Antioch Police Department / Chicago Tribune via AP)

By The Associated Press
Published February 11, 2021 at 1:09pm
A judge on Thursday refused prosecutors’ request to issue a new arrest warrant for an 18-year-old from Illinois charged with killing two people during a riot in Wisconsin last summer.

Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger alleged that Kyle Rittenhouse failed to update his address when he moved out of his Antioch apartment in November, amounting to a bail violation.

In addition to a new arrest warrant, Binger asked Judge Bruce Schroeder to increase Rittenhouse’s bail by $200,000. Rittenhouse’s attorneys countered that Rittenhouse is in hiding due to threats.

Schroeder refused both of Binger’s requests. During a testy hearing the judge said people out on bail often fail to update their addresses and aren’t arrested.

He ordered Rittenhouse attorney Mark Richards to turn over Rittenhouse’s current physical address but said it would be sealed to the public and only he and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department would have access to it.

The judge refused to give Binger the address, saying he didn’t want to risk more violence in Kenosha.

According to prosecutors, Rittenhouse came to Kenosha on Aug. 25 to protect businesses as the city was in the throes of chaotic riots after a police officer shot Jacob Blake during a domestic disturbance. Rittenhouse was 17 at the time.

Rittenhouse allegedly shot Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz with an AR-15-style rifle. Rosenbaum and Huber were killed. Grosskreutz was wounded.

Rittenhouse faces multiple charges, including two homicide counts. He has argued he fired in self-defense.

Black Lives Matter supporters have described him as a trigger-happy white supremacist, but some conservatives have rallied around him, generating $2 million for his bail in November.

Richards acknowledged that he should have updated Rittenhouse’s address but stressed that he has made every court appearance and isn’t a flight risk.

“We have nothing to fear,” Richards said. “The truth will set my client free.”

Last month, Rittenhouse was captured on video drinking at a Wisconsin bar. He could legally drink in the bar because he was with his mother.

Huber’s father, John, told the judge during the hearing that he thinks Rittenhouse’s bail should be set at $4 million.

