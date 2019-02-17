Justin Thomas opens up a 4-shot lead at Riviera

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Thomas, playing so well that even a shank turned into a par, finished off his third round Sunday morning with a 6-under 65 to build a four-shot lead over Adam Scott and J.B. Holmes going straight into the final round of the Genesis Open.

The start of the tournament was delayed seven hours by rain Thursday, throwing the schedule out of whack for 2½ days.

Thomas made two short birdie putts to get some separation, and then recovered from a shank in the middle of the ninth fairway. He played his next shot from the 10th fairway to 3 feet and made par, birdied the next two holes and was on his way.

He was at 17-under 196.

Tiger Woods also had a 65 and remained 10 behind.

