Karen Read Faces Civil Suit and Murder Charge in Police Officer Boyfriend's Death

 By The Associated Press  August 27, 2024 at 10:48am
The family of the police officer boyfriend Karen Read is accused of killing by hitting him with her vehicle and leaving him to die in the snow has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against her and two bars where they had been drinking that night.

The lawsuit blames the death of John O’Keefe on Read, and also on what it describes as the bars’ negligence by continuing to serve drinks to her despite signs she was drunk. It says the first bar served her seven alcoholic drinks in about 90 minutes the night of January 28, 2022, and that Read carried the last drink into the second bar, where she was served a shot and a mixed alcoholic drink within an hour.

The lawsuit does not say how much alcohol O’Keefe was served that night before he got into Read’s SUV.

The lawsuit filed Monday in Plymouth Superior Court in Massachusetts by Paul O’Keefe on behalf of his family and his brother’s estate names Read, the Waterfall Bar & Grill and C.F. McCarthy’s as defendants. It asks for a jury trial.

Read has pleaded not guilty and awaits a January 27th retrial on charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a motor vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene of a fatal accident. Her two-month criminal trial ended in July when the judge declared a mistrial after jurors said they were deadlocked. The judge dismissed arguments that jurors later said they had unanimously agreed Read was not guilty on the charges of murder and leaving the scene.

After the bar-hopping, Read, 44, a former adjunct professor at Bentley College, dropped off O’Keefe, a 16-year member of the Boston police, outside the Canton home of another police officer. His body was found in the front yard. An autopsy found O’Keefe died of hypothermia and blunt force trauma.

Read’s lawyers argued that O’Keefe was killed inside the home and that those involved chose to frame her because she was a “convenient outsider.”

The lawsuit says Read and O’Keefe had been arguing and that she knew she had hit him with her SUV before returning to his home. It alleges that she woke up his 14-year-old niece several hours later saying that something had happened to O’Keefe and that he might have been hit by her or a snow plow.

