LA Rams re-sign pass rusher Dante Fowler before free agency

By AP Reports
Published March 10, 2019 at 8:28pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Linebacker Dante Fowler has re-signed with the Los Angeles Rams, passing up a shot at unrestricted free agency to stay with the NFC champions.

The Rams announced a deal Sunday night to keep Fowler, but didn’t disclose the terms.

The Rams acquired Fowler in a trade with Jacksonville on Oct. 30, and the edge rusher played a significant role in Los Angeles’ run to the Super Bowl. The former No. 3 overall pick had two sacks in the regular season and 1 ½ more in the postseason while creating consistent pressure on quarterbacks.

Fowler would have been one of the top pass rushers on the market, but he clearly enjoyed his taste of Wade Phillips’ defense after an up-and-down career with the Jaguars.

