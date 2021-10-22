Share
Lifestyle
Jose Reynoso and Terence McAllister lift a still life painting by Pablo Picasso titled "Buste d'Homme" at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Jose Reynoso and Terence McAllister lift a still life painting by Pablo Picasso titled "Buste d'Homme" at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art in Las Vegas on Tuesday. (Wade Vandervort - Las Vegas Sun / AP)

Las Vegas Strip Resort to Display Eleven Pieces of Art from Major Artist

 By The Associated Press  October 22, 2021 at 10:10am
Eleven Pablo Picasso artworks will be on display Friday and Saturday at a Las Vegas Strip resort, ahead of a Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art auction that host Sotheby’s estimates could fetch a combined $100 million.

The nine paintings and two ceramic pieces had been displayed inside the Picasso restaurant at the Bellagio until the owner of MGM Resorts decided earlier this year to sell them.

“I’ve been so used to seeing them in the restaurant, it really changes the dynamic of the work to see them here inside the gallery,” Tarissa Tiberti, executive director of arts and culture at MGM Resorts, told the Las Vegas Sun.

“It’s interesting and fun to see them in this setting. It’s been incredible that the Bellagio has had them on display for over 20 years to be viewed by the public,” she said.

The free show, called “Picasso: Masterworks from the MGM Resorts Fine Art Collection,” is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Two of the paintings are estimated by Sotheby’s to be worth as much as $30 million.

One, a colorful oil and enamel on canvas titled “Homme et enfant,” was created in 1969.

The other, “Femme au beret rouge-orange,” may be the crown jewel of the collection.

It depicts Picasso’s lover and frequent muse, Marie-Therese Walter, and last sold at auction in the 1980s for around $900,000.

It was acquired by casino mogul Steve Wynn in 1998 and became MGM Resorts’ property when the company purchased The Mirage resort from Wynn.

Sotheby’s auctions typically take place in locales such as New York, London, Paris, Milan and Hong Kong.

The Saturday evening event will be the first major event in Las Vegas.

“As one of the most famous, beloved and accomplished artists of all time, we couldn’t imagine anyone better than Picasso to inaugurate this unique art and culture experience,” Brooke Lampley, Sotheby’s chairman and head of sales for global fine art, said in a statement.

Over the course of more than 70 years as a working artist, Picasso is said to have created more than 13,000 paintings.

Tiberti said she believes he’ll forever be important.

“He made a lot of breakthroughs,” she said.

“He pioneered a lot of ways and did a lot of work. Much like Monet and van Gogh, a lot of Picasso’s imagery is used over and over again, though the general public might not even know it.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




