Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Lawyer: Suspect in Federal Courthouse Attack Needs Psychiatric Exam

Federal law enforcement personnel stand outside the Sandra Day O'Connor Federal Courthouse on Sept. 15, 2020, in Phoenix. A drive-by shooting wounded a federal court security officer outside the courthouse in downtown Phoenix.Ross D. Franklin / APFederal law enforcement personnel stand outside the Sandra Day O'Connor Federal Courthouse on Sept. 15, 2020, in Phoenix. A drive-by shooting wounded a federal court security officer outside the courthouse in downtown Phoenix. (Ross D. Franklin / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published September 17, 2020 at 2:06pm
P Share Print

A man accused of opening fire earlier this week on a security officer outside the federal courthouse in downtown Phoenix has agreed to remain jailed on assault and weapons charges.

James Lee Carr, who made his first court appearance on Thursday since his arrest, didn’t seek to be released from jail, though he still has the option of doing so later in the case.

Attorney Dan Cooper, who represents Carr, told Magistrate Judge Thomas Ferraro that his client is having serious problems with hallucinations and should be examined by a psychiatrist.

Cooper said he witnessed his client having a conversation when no one else was in the room.

After the brief hearing, Cooper declined to comment on Carr’s behalf.

TRENDING: Fred Weinberg: Trump Just Shoved a Hockey Stick Down Dem Gov. Sisolak's Throat

Authorities say Carr, 68, fired three shots on Tuesday morning at a security officer who was inspecting a UPS truck before it entered the courthouse grounds.

One round struck the officer in the chest, but he was wearing a bulletproof vest and returned fire with eight shots. Carr was not injured.

Officials say the officer was released from the hospital and recovering at home.

Immediately after the shooting, Carr called his brother and said he was sitting in a park and “wanted to die because he shot the security guard,” according to a criminal complaint.

Carr’s brother, son and ex-wife went to the park. His ex-wife took Carr’s guns away without incident and called 911.

His son said Carr told him that he “snapped and shot a security guard … because the security guard was harassing him,” according to the documents.

Carr has not yet entered a plea on charges of assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon and firing a gun in a crime of violence.

Carr’s ex-wife, Donna Gonzales, has told The Associated Press that Carr has a long history of mental illness but had never been violent.

She dismissed any notion that he was making a statement following nationwide protests and the weekend ambush of two Los Angeles County deputies. She blamed his mental illness.

RELATED: Officer Wounded in Drive-By Shooting at Federal Courthouse, 1 Arrested

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







US: Islamic Militant Group Is Storing Explosive Chemicals Throughout Europe
Lawyer: Suspect in Federal Courthouse Attack Needs Psychiatric Exam
First Lady Tours Hospital, Touts Trump's Tackling of Opioid Crisis
Barr Sends Crystal Clear Message to Prosecutors in Riot Cases
Court Blocks Trump Order Keeping Illegal Aliens Out of States' Congressional Count
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×