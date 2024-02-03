Share
News

At Least 19 Dead as Forest Fires Close in on Densely-Populated Areas

 By The Associated Press  February 3, 2024 at 9:05am
Share

Intense forest fires burning around a densely populated area of central Chile have left at least 19 people dead and destroyed about 1,100 homes, officials said Saturday.

Chile’s Interior Minister Carolina Tohá said there were currently 92 forest fires burning in the center and south of the country, where temperatures have been unusually high this week.

The deadliest of the fires were occurring in the region of Valparaíso, where authorities urged people not to leave their homes so that fire engines, ambulances and other emergency vehicles can transit with greater ease.

Tohá did not offer any details about the 19 people killed.

She said that two fires near the towns of Quilpué and Villa Alemana had burnt through at least 19,770 acres since Friday. One of the fires was threatening the coastal resort town of Viña del Mar, where some neighborhoods have already been badly affected.

Trending:
Biden Sex Assault Accuser Steps Forward with Bombshell Lawsuit, Alleges 'FBI Operation' to Silence Her

In Villa Independencia, a hillside neighborhood on the eastern edge of town, several blocks of homes and businesses were completely destroyed. Burnt-out cars with broken windows lined the streets, which were covered in ashes.

“I’ve been here 32 years, and never imagined this would happen,” said Rolando Fernández, one of the residents who lost his home. He explained that he first saw the fire burning on a nearby hill on Friday afternoon. Within 15 minutes the area was engulfed in flames and smoke, forcing everyone to run for their lives.

“I’ve worked my whole life, and now I’m left with nothing,” Fernández said.

Three shelters have been set up in the Valparaíso region, and 19 helicopters and more than 450 firefighters had been brought into the area to control the blazes, Tohá said. Rescue teams were still struggling to reach the most heavily affected neighborhoods, she said.

Do you live in an area prone to forest fires?

The fires are burning on mountains that are hard to reach and have affected neighborhoods that were built precariously on the edge of Viña del Mar.

Officials have also reported blackouts as a result of the fire. Tohá said that in the region of Valparaíso, four hospitals had to be evacuated as well as three nursing homes for the elderly. The fire also destroyed two bus terminals, the interior minister said.

The El Niño weather pattern has caused droughts and hotter than usual temperatures along the west of South America this year, increasing the risk of forest fires. In January, about 42,000 acres of forests were destroyed in Colombia by fires that followed several weeks of dry weather.

___

Associated Press Writer Manuel Rueda contributed from Bogotá, Colombia.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




At Least 19 Dead as Forest Fires Close in on Densely-Populated Areas
In Wake of US Airstrikes, Iranian-Backed Militia Official Hints at Desire to De-Escalate Conflict
Attack in Bustling Train Station Brought to an End as Civilians and Police Detain the Suspect
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Urges Party to 'Stick Together' to Beat Biden
One Year After Devastating Derailment, Railroads Say They're Striving for Improved Safety
See more...

Conversation