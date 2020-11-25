Login
SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
P Share Print

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Reveals Details of Traumatic Miscarriage

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, gesture during their visit to Canada House in London on Jan. 7, 2020.Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP via Getty ImagesBritain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, gesture during their visit to Canada House in London on Jan. 7, 2020. (Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP via Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published November 25, 2020 at 2:08am
P Share Print

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that she had a miscarriage in July, giving a personal account of the traumatic experience in hope of helping others.

Meghan described the miscarriage in an opinion piece in The New York Times on Wednesday, writing that “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

The former Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry have an 18-month-old son, Archie.

The duchess, 39, said she was sharing her story to help break the silence around an all-too-common tragedy. Britain’s National Health Service says about one in eight pregnancies in which a woman is aware she is pregnant ends in miscarriage.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” Meghan wrote.

TRENDING: Poll: 17% of Biden Voters Would Have Abandoned Him if They Knew About Stories the Media Censored

“In being invited to share our pain, together we take the first steps toward healing.”

In a startlingly intimate account of her experience, the duchess described how tragedy struck on a “morning that began as ordinarily as any other day: Make breakfast. Feed the dogs. Take vitamins. Find that missing sock. Pick up the rogue crayon that rolled under the table. Throw my hair in a ponytail before getting my son from his crib.

“After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right.”

Later, she said, she “lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”

Sophie King, a midwife at U.K. child-loss charity Tommy’s, said miscarriage and stillbirth remained “a real taboo in society, so mothers like Meghan sharing their stories is a vital step in breaking down that stigma and shame.”

“Her honesty and openness today send a powerful message to anyone who loses a baby: this may feel incredibly lonely, but you are not alone,” King said.

Meghan, an American actress and star of TV legal drama “Suits,” married Harry, a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, in a lavish ceremony at Windsor Castle in May 2018. Their son was born the following year.

RELATED: Prince William and Harry To Honor Mother Princess Diana on What Would Have Been Her 60th Birthday

Early this year, the couple announced they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said was the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. They recently bought a house in Santa Barbara, California.

The duchess is currently suing the publisher of Britain’s Mail on Sunday newspaper for invasion of privacy over articles that published parts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father after her wedding.

Last month a judge in London agreed to Meghan’s request to postpone the trial from January until fall 2021.

The decision followed a hearing held in private, and the judge said the reason for the delay request should be kept confidential.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Reveals Details of Traumatic Miscarriage
Pharmaceutical Giant Pleads Guilty to Criminal Charges, Admits To Fueling Opioid Epidemic
Nevada Certifies Votes for Biden with Election Battles Still Raging in Court
Pennsylvania Certifies Winner of Presidential Vote
Roadside Bomb Attack Kills 14 as Islamist Violence Surges in Embattled Afghanistan
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×