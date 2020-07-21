SECTIONS
Minnesota Legislature Passes Sweeping Police Reform Package After Weeks of Negotiations

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz speaks to the press on June 3, 2020, in St. Paul, Minnesota.Scott Olson / Getty ImagesMinnesota Governor Tim Walz speaks to the press on June 3, 2020, in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published July 21, 2020 at 4:35am
The Minnesota Legislature passed a package of police reform measures early Tuesday that includes a ban on neck restraints like the one that was used on George Floyd before his death in Minneapolis.

The sweeping package was said to be one of the most substantial changes to the state’s criminal justice system in years and also bans chokeholds and so-called warrior-style training.

Passage of the measures comes after nearly two months of negotiations that followed Floyd’s death on May 25.

The House approved the measure 102 to 29 just before midnight on Monday. The Senate passed it 60 to 7 and sent the bill to Gov. Tim Walz a couple of hours later.

The legislation also improves data collection around deadly force encounters and creates a new state unit to investigate those cases.

It increases funding for crisis intervention training, creates an arbitration panel to handle police misconduct cases and establishes incentives for officers to live in the communities they police, the Star Tribune reported.

The Democratic governor had to call the special session to give lawmakers a chance to rescind the emergency powers he’s been using. House Democrats blocked a GOP effort to void those powers.

The session also gave legislators another chance to pass the policing measures and a bonding bill, which they were unable to agree on during last month’s special session.

The bonding bill fell to the wayside as legislators worked to pass police reform as time expired on the session.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
