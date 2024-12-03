Houston Texans player Azeez Al-Shaair was suspended by the NFL without pay for three games on Tuesday for repeated violations of player safety rules following his hit to the head of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, which led to a concussion.

Al-Shaair’s punishment was announced by NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan.

In his letter to Al-Shaair, Runyan noted that he has had multiple offenses for personal fouls and sportsmanship-related rules violations in recent seasons.

Back in the starting lineup after missing two games with a sprained left shoulder, Lawrence scrambled left on a second-and-7 play in the second quarter of Houston’s 23-20 win on Sunday. He initiated a slide before Al-Shaair raised his forearm and unleashed on the defenseless quarterback.

Lawrence clenched both fists after the hit — movements consistent with what’s referred to as the “fencing response,” which can be common after a traumatic brain injury.

He was on the ground for several minutes as teammates came to his defense and attacked Al-Shaair.

