Share
Sports
News
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, right, slides in front of Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, left, during the first half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, right, slides in front of Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, left, during the first half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday. (John Raoux / AP)

NFL Suspends Texans Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair for Brutal Hit on QB Trevor Lawrence

 By The Associated Press  December 3, 2024 at 7:20am
Share

Houston Texans player Azeez Al-Shaair was suspended by the NFL without pay for three games on Tuesday for repeated violations of player safety rules following his hit to the head of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, which led to a concussion.

Al-Shaair’s punishment was announced by NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan.

In his letter to Al-Shaair, Runyan noted that he has had multiple offenses for personal fouls and sportsmanship-related rules violations in recent seasons.

Back in the starting lineup after missing two games with a sprained left shoulder, Lawrence scrambled left on a second-and-7 play in the second quarter of Houston’s 23-20 win on Sunday. He initiated a slide before Al-Shaair raised his forearm and unleashed on the defenseless quarterback.

Lawrence clenched both fists after the hit — movements consistent with what’s referred to as the “fencing response,” which can be common after a traumatic brain injury.

He was on the ground for several minutes as teammates came to his defense and attacked Al-Shaair.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




NFL Suspends Texans Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair for Brutal Hit on QB Trevor Lawrence
Biden's Last-Minute Taxpayer Spending Spree Adds $7 Billion for EV Batteries
Supreme Court Deals a Blow to Mark Zuckerberg's Meta, Green Lights Multibillion-Dollar Lawsuit
Trump Gives Secretary of the Interior Nominee a Three-Word Directive
Russia's Chilling Trade for North Korean Troops Revealed, South Korea Warns
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation