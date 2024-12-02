Share
Sports
News
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram, right, reacts to Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, bottom right, for his hit on quarterback Trevor Lawrence, lower left, during an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday.
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram, right, reacts to Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, bottom right, for his hit on quarterback Trevor Lawrence, lower left, during an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday. (Gary McCullough / AP)

Texans Player Says 'Praise to Allah' After Delivering Dirtiest Hit of the Year While Wearing 'Free Palestine' Cleats

 By Bryan Chai  December 2, 2024 at 1:56pm
Share

An already-ugly NFL situation has become hyper-politicized after new details surrounding the incident have come to light.

On Sunday, the Houston Texans knocked off their AFC South rivals, the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-20 in a game that would normally not mean a whole lot.

The Texans, now at 8-5, have playoff aspirations, while the Jags, currently 2-10, have aspirations for the top pick in the forthcoming NFL Draft — meaning these are two teams headed in polar opposite directions.

And for Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence, he probably wishes Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair took the polar opposite directions more literally.

This otherwise meaningless NFL game has become an infamous one, thanks to a hit delivered on Lawrence from Al-Shaair that many have dubbed one of the dirtiest hits of the year, if not ever.

You can watch the scary play for yourself below:

The instant Al-Shaair, a Texans captain, delivered the hit, a number of Jags players jumped at the opportunity to fight him, and a full-scale brawl broke out.

Should Azeez Al-Shaair be suspended for the season?

(Al-Shaair was ejected for the hit, while Lawrence was immediately ruled out for the rest of the game due to a concussion.)

While Al-Shaair is expected to face a suspension and/or hefty fine for the hit, internet sleuths have dug up some details, adding some interesting context to the brutal hit.

As pointed out on X by Christ-forward sports pundit Jon Root, Al-Shaair wore “Free Palestine” cleats as part of the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” program.

Related:
NFL Player Catches Touchdown on 'SNF,' Is Arrested Just Hours Later

According to KEPR-TV, Al-Shaair’s cleats also included a Quran passage and had “FREE” written on it in the colors of the Palestinian flag.

One X user responded to Root by calling out an apparent Hamas-related double-standard in the NFL.

“Remember when the NFL approved a terrorist regime’s propaganda on its playing field but fined MAGA support?” the user asked, in reference to fined San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa — a known supporter of President-elect Donald Trump — who was punished for wearing a “Make American Great Again” hat in a postgame interview.

Al-Shaair, for his part, apologized for the hit, beginning his message with “All Praise to Allah.”

(Of note, Lawrence is a very proud and public Christian.)

“I’ve always played the game as hard as I could,” Al-Shaair began. “Never with the intent to harm anyone and anybody that knows me knows that.

“My goal is to hit you as hard as I can then I pray you’re still able to get up and play the next play.

“And when the game is over go home to your family unharmed because it’s not personal it’s just competition!”

Al-Shaair claimed that he “genuinely didn’t see” Lawrence “sliding until it was too late.”

“To Trevor i genuinely apologize to you for what ended up happening.”

After even admitting that he “can definitely understand” the fighting response from Lawrence’s Jags teammates, Al-Shaair lashed out at the reporters trying “to find their villain” and the “racist and islamophobic fans.”

Al-Shaair eventually concluded: “God knows my intentions and anyone who has ever been a teammate or friend of mine knows my heart.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Texans Player Says 'Praise to Allah' After Delivering Dirtiest Hit of the Year While Wearing 'Free Palestine' Cleats
Hunter Biden's Pardon Begins on a Very Particular Date That Was 'Surely Not Chosen at Random'
You Should See the Other Guys: Mug Shots Revealed After Ex-NHL Player Gets Jumped by 7 Assailants
Hollywood Legend Says 'Clever Gangster' Trump Was Inspiration for 'Gladiator II' Character
Conor McGregor's Fiance Goes Scorched Earth After Guilty Verdict: 'My Sons Will Be Warned'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation