Texans Player Says 'Praise to Allah' After Delivering Dirtiest Hit of the Year While Wearing 'Free Palestine' Cleats

An already-ugly NFL situation has become hyper-politicized after new details surrounding the incident have come to light.

On Sunday, the Houston Texans knocked off their AFC South rivals, the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-20 in a game that would normally not mean a whole lot.

The Texans, now at 8-5, have playoff aspirations, while the Jags, currently 2-10, have aspirations for the top pick in the forthcoming NFL Draft — meaning these are two teams headed in polar opposite directions.

And for Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence, he probably wishes Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair took the polar opposite directions more literally.

This otherwise meaningless NFL game has become an infamous one, thanks to a hit delivered on Lawrence from Al-Shaair that many have dubbed one of the dirtiest hits of the year, if not ever.

You can watch the scary play for yourself below:

Watch Trevor Lawrence immediately after this horrific hit. His right arm suddenly flexes as his left arm simultaneously extends. This is known as the “fencing posture”—an involuntary reflex that occurs after impact in blunt head trauma. It signifies a traumatic brain injury with… pic.twitter.com/Saa8j8cffJ — Sam Ghali, M.D. (@EM_RESUS) December 1, 2024

The instant Al-Shaair, a Texans captain, delivered the hit, a number of Jags players jumped at the opportunity to fight him, and a full-scale brawl broke out.

Should Azeez Al-Shaair be suspended for the season? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

(Al-Shaair was ejected for the hit, while Lawrence was immediately ruled out for the rest of the game due to a concussion.)

While Al-Shaair is expected to face a suspension and/or hefty fine for the hit, internet sleuths have dug up some details, adding some interesting context to the brutal hit.

As pointed out on X by Christ-forward sports pundit Jon Root, Al-Shaair wore “Free Palestine” cleats as part of the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” program.

#Texans Azeez Al-Shaair, who cheap-shotted #Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence was wearing “Free Palestine” cleats today… An unnecessary & brutal attack, just like Hamas (who govern Palestine) against Israel on Oct. 7 pic.twitter.com/iPAKtWGgEW — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) December 1, 2024

According to KEPR-TV, Al-Shaair’s cleats also included a Quran passage and had “FREE” written on it in the colors of the Palestinian flag.

One X user responded to Root by calling out an apparent Hamas-related double-standard in the NFL.

“Remember when the NFL approved a terrorist regime’s propaganda on its playing field but fined MAGA support?” the user asked, in reference to fined San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa — a known supporter of President-elect Donald Trump — who was punished for wearing a “Make American Great Again” hat in a postgame interview.

Al-Shaair, for his part, apologized for the hit, beginning his message with “All Praise to Allah.”

(Of note, Lawrence is a very proud and public Christian.)

“I’ve always played the game as hard as I could,” Al-Shaair began. “Never with the intent to harm anyone and anybody that knows me knows that.

“My goal is to hit you as hard as I can then I pray you’re still able to get up and play the next play.

“And when the game is over go home to your family unharmed because it’s not personal it’s just competition!”

Al-Shaair claimed that he “genuinely didn’t see” Lawrence “sliding until it was too late.”

“To Trevor i genuinely apologize to you for what ended up happening.”

After even admitting that he “can definitely understand” the fighting response from Lawrence’s Jags teammates, Al-Shaair lashed out at the reporters trying “to find their villain” and the “racist and islamophobic fans.”

Al-Shaair eventually concluded: “God knows my intentions and anyone who has ever been a teammate or friend of mine knows my heart.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.