A photo taken on May 21, 2021, shows a sign telling people to wear masks at a bakery in Lake Oswego, Oregon. ( Gillian Flaccus / AP)

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Announces People Must Wear Masks Indoors Regardless of Vaccination Status

 By The Associated Press August 11, 2021 at 11:51am
Oregon Democratic Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday announced a statewide indoor mask requirement due to the spike in coronavirus hospitalizations and cases, warning that the state’s health care system could be overwhelmed.

Beginning Friday, everyone who is 5 or older in Oregon — regardless of vaccination status — will be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces. Brown urged local officials to implement their own mandates, but almost none did.

The newest coronavirus health and safety measure in Oregon applies to all indoor public spaces, including businesses, grocery stores, indoor entertainment venues and gyms. In addition, people over the age of 2 will be required to wear masks on public transit.

There are some mask exemptions for activities, including eating, drinking, swimming and organized sports.

The mask mandate comes as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations spiral out of control, reaching record numbers for the state. On Tuesday, 635 people were hospitalized in Oregon because of coronavirus, surpassing the state’s previous record of 622 people hospitalized during November’s surge when vaccine doses were not yet available.

Health officials warned that, without new health and safety interventions in place, coronavirus hospitalizations would far exceed Oregon’s health system capacity in the next several weeks.

“Oregon is facing a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations — consisting overwhelmingly of unvaccinated individuals — that is quickly exceeding the darkest days of our winter surge,” Brown said.

“When our hospitals are full, there will be no room for additional patients needing care — whether for COVID-19, a heart attack or stroke, a car collision, or a variety of other emergency situations.”

As the delta variant began rapidly spreading across the state last month, Brown turned to county officials — giving them local control on whether or not to implement mask mandates.

Should vaccinated people be forced to wear masks?

“From the beginning of this pandemic, city and county leaders have asked me for local control and the ability to make local public health decisions when it comes to COVID-19,” Brown said.

Earlier this month, the governor announced masks would be required in K-12 schools and in any indoor state agency building. In addition, the state health authority made a statewide recommendation that people, vaccinated or not, wear masks while in indoor public spaces, but again stopped short of reinstating an indoor mask mandate.

As coronavirus cases spiked, there continued to be inaction by nearly all of the state’s counties.

A few counties issued mask mandates for county agency buildings. However, only one county — Multnomah — announced a mask requirement for all public indoor spaces.

The Associated Press reached out to each of Oregon’s 36 counties this month to ask about plans to implement mask mandates. Out of the 16 counties that responded, nearly all indicated they were concerned about the rise in coronavirus cases but only one had issued an indoor mask mandate and most gave a resounding “No” when asked if they had plans to issue one.

“At this point, those who are most likely to adhere to a mask mandate are already vaccinated, so I’m not convinced new mandates will be all that effective in containing the Delta variant,” Gilliam County Judge Elizabeth Farrar Campbell said.

While county officials said they felt the decision to implement mask requirements should be a local decision, some health officials urged the governor to issue a statewide mandate as hospitals became overwhelmed with an influx of COVID-19 patients.

“OHSU believes the entire state should be masking,” Renee Edwards, the chief medical officer at Oregon Health & Science University, said Monday.

“I recognize this is being decided at a local level, but every community’s actions will lead to consequences at a state and even a global level.”

In a final call to action, Brown met with county leaders and elected officials last week and urged them to institute mask requirements.

“The latest science is clear: although unvaccinated individuals are more likely to contract the disease, both vaccinated and unvaccinated people can spread the delta variant,” Brown said.

“Masks are a simple and effective way to make sure you are not unknowingly infecting your friends, family members, neighbors, and colleagues.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




