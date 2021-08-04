Epidemiologist Michael Osterholm, a former COVID-19 adviser to President Joe Biden, admitted on Monday during an interview with CNN that the masks most people are wearing all around us are ineffective against the coronavirus.

“We know today that many of the face cloth coverings that people wear are not very effective in reducing any of the virus movement in or out,” Osterholm told far-left CNN.

“We need to talk about better masking,” the University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy director added. “We need to talk about N95 respirators, which would do a lot for both people who are not yet vaccinated or not previously infected.”

Joe Biden’s top covid advisor just went on CNN and admitted the masks people are wearing don’t work against covid. As I’ve been saying, this is all just cosmetic theater. pic.twitter.com/bB58Up5GXN — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 2, 2021

As if many of us didn’t know as much. Overzealous mask bullies, too, are catching COVID.

But what’s stunning here is that those making or advising in favor of public policy are fully aware these cloth and paper masks are all political theater, and yet they’re watching the country divide itself over the issue anyway.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not advise in favor of wearing N95 masks in its updated masking guidelines last week. The agency simply said people should go on wearing masks, thanks to the alarming-sounding delta variant which now apparently threatens all of our lives.

“If you are fully vaccinated, you can participate in many of the activities that you did before the pandemic,” the CDC said. “To maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.”

Do you wear a mask? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 8% (1 Votes) No: 92% (12 Votes)

“Wearing a mask is most important if you have a weakened immune system or if, because of your age or an underlying medical condition, you are at increased risk for severe disease, or if someone in your household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease, or is unvaccinated,” the CDC guidance added. “If this applies to you or your household, you might choose to wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission in your area.”

We can assume the agency was talking about the ineffective over-the-counter masks to which Osterholm was referring.

The CDC statement was made after Biden, the apparent overlord of public safety, told people to discard the masks as their reward for getting their COVID shots. That freedom gained for those who hang on every word from the federal government didn’t last long.

It’s a disgrace that people live their lives hanging on the every word of these so-called public health experts.

Are those who watched Osterholm on CNN Monday even bothered he told them their masks are likely ineffective just a week after the CDC advised the vaccinated to begin the mask charade all over again?

Some of these people are so militantly pro-mask that they’re probably cursing him as a conspiracy theorist.

In any event, per Osterholm, the preeminent public health body in the country is asking people to wear masks that don’t work to prevent them from catching and spreading a disease which they’ve in millions of cases already either contracted or are inoculated against.

Remember this interview the next time the CDC advises anything that might be at odds with your civil liberties.

If Osterholm is armed with the knowledge that these theatrical masks don’t work, then you can go ahead and assume the CDC is way ahead of him with that information.

We certainly know from looking at Dr. Anthony Fauci’s emails and self-contradictory statements from last year that he was fully aware wearing these masks was all for show.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.