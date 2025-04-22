Parents Fight Back Against Public School's LGBT Agenda at Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments Tuesday over the religious rights of parents in Maryland to remove their children from elementary school classes using storybooks with LGBT characters.

The case is the latest dispute involving religion to come before the Court. The justices have repeatedly endorsed claims of religious discrimination in recent years.

Parents sued after the Montgomery County public school system stopped allowing them to pull their kids from lessons that included the books. The parents argue that public schools cannot force kids to participate in instruction that violates their faith, and they pointed to the opt-out provisions in sex education classes.

The schools said allowing children to opt out of the lessons had become disruptive. Lower courts backed the schools, prompting the parents’ appeal to the Supreme Court.

Five books are at issue in the high court case.

In “Prince and Knight,” two men fall in love after they rescue the kingdom. In “Uncle Bobby’s Wedding,” a niece worries that her uncle will not have as much time for her after he gets married to his male partner. “Love, Violet” deals with a girl who is anxious about giving a valentine to another girl. “Born Ready” is the story of a boy’s decision to become transgender and share it with his family and the world. “Intersection Allies” describes nine characters of varying backgrounds, including one who is “gender-fluid.”

Billy Moges, a board member of the Kids First parents’ group that sued over the books, said the content is sexual, confusing, and inappropriate for young schoolchildren.

A decision in Mahmoud v. Taylor is expected by early summer.

