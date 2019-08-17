SECTIONS
Crime US News WJ Wire
Print

Gun Laws Should Have Prevented Philly Shooter from Owning Guns. They Didn’t.

Police take shooting suspect, Maurice Hill, into custodyElizabeth Robertson / The Philadelphia Inquirer via APPolice take shooting suspect, Maurice Hill, into custody after an hours-long standoff with police that wounded several police officers in Philadelphia early on Aug. 15, 2019. (Elizabeth Robertson / The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

By AP Reports
Published August 17, 2019 at 9:58am
Print

A man suspected of shooting six police officers during an hours-long standoff that ended when tear gas caused the man to surrender has been charged with attempted murder.

Authorities have said that the criminal background of suspect Maurice Hill should have prevented him from legally owning the firepower used during the standoff that lasted deep into the night.

Court documents indicate that Maurice Hill, 36, faces multiple counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault on a law enforcement officer and reckless endangering. He was denied bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 5.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that at Saturday’s video arraignment, Hill sat with arms crossed and head down, responding “I guess” when asked whether he understood the charges.

TRENDING: Ocasio-Cortez Attempts To Fundraise Off of Barstool Feud, Founder Dave Portnoy Fires Back

“I am not an immediate danger,” he said after a prosecutor argued for denial of bail.

A message was left with Hill’s attorney seeking comment.

Despite gun control laws designed to prevent gun ownership by convicted criminals, Hill had at least a semi-automatic rifle and a handgun when he opened fire Wednesday afternoon on officers serving a drug warrant, authorities said.

His record includes multiple arrests in Philadelphia and adjacent Delaware County between 2001 and 2012, according to online records.

Do you think gun control laws are an effective way to prevent crime?

Hill’s criminal convictions include assault, perjury, fleeing and eluding, escape and — unsurprisingly — weapons offenses.

He served two stints in state prisons — three if you count his return for a probation violation. He was sentenced to 55 months in federal prison term over a pair of convictions for being a felon in possession of — you guessed it — firearms.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross has expressed amazement that the standoff ended with no one dead and no life-threatening injuries, despite the gunman firing over 100 rounds.

The six officers who were struck by gunfire were released after being treated at hospitals Wednesday night.

Four other men were charged with drug offenses in connection with the standoff; two were trapped in the house along with the gunman and two Philadelphia police officers, the Inquirer reported.

RELATED: Surveillance Video Emerges of Vicious Post-Show Attack on Comedian Andy Dick

Hill’s lawyer, Shaka Johnson, said Hill called him during the standoff asking for help surrendering.

Johnson then called Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, and they patched in both Hill and the police commissioner, according to Krasner.

Hill told Johnson he wanted to make it out alive to see his newborn daughter and teenage son again.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Gun Laws Should Have Prevented Philly Shooter from Owning Guns. They Didn’t.
Oscar-Winning ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’ Animator Richard Williams Dies
Obama-Nominated Federal Judge Orders Georgia To Use ‘Antiquated,’ ‘Vulnerable’ Voting System This Fall
Days After Meeting Iran’s Supreme Leader, Rebels Launch Attack on Saudi Oil Field
Steve Bullock’s Position on Guns Control Highlights Democratic Party’s Far-Left Shift
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×