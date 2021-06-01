News
News

Police Vehicle Sent Through Brick Wall in Fatal Crash with Red Light Runner

The Associated Press June 1, 2021 at 11:00am

A Phoenix police officer died after being hit by a driver who ran a red light and also died, authorities said Tuesday.

The crash happened Monday night after 27-year-old officer Ginarro New entered an intersection and his police SUV was hit by another car, Phoenix police said in a statement.

The impact sent the police SUV through a brick wall and it came to rest on its side in a parking lot, the statement said.

Firefighters extricated New from the car and took him to a hospital, but he died of his injuries.

Images from local media showed New’s car mangled with most of the back half torn off.

Trending:
AZ House Committee Votes to Strip Secretary of State of Roles After She Slammed 2020 Election Audit

The other driver, a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead and his identity was not released.

Preliminary evidence indicated the car driver was speeding, police said.

New joined the department in July 2019, police spokeswoman Sgt. Ann Justus said.

He is survived by his wife, mother, brother and grandmother.

“I want to express my deep thanks and appreciation to … the doctors, the nurses, the surgeons, who tried to save officer New as well as the Phoenix Fire Department that did everything possible to try to preserve his life,” Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams told reporters on Tuesday morning.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings lowered to half-staff until sunset.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Iran's Largest Navy Warship Catches Fire with 400 Sailors Aboard and Sinks
LeBron James Walks Off the Court Early as Lakers Suffer Humiliating Playoff Blowout Loss
Police Vehicle Sent Through Brick Wall in Fatal Crash with Red Light Runner
Sheriff's Deputy Killed in Shootout After Suspect Ditches Motorcycle and Flees Into California Desert
Police Sergeant Who Tackled Boston Marathon Bomber Retires After 41 Years on the Force
See more...

Conversation