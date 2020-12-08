Rioters outraged over the arrests of seven people at a home where a family was evicted in September hurled rocks at officers, sprayed a fire extinguisher at them and damaged police vehicles on Tuesday.

The violence happened in broad daylight.

Portland has been the site of frequent protests and riots ever since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

A group of protesters has camped for months outside a home dubbed the “Red House on Mississippi.” The activists have said they camped at the property to “reclaim” it for the evicted family.

The property’s owner complained that people were trespassing and officers showed up before dawn to make the arrests.

TRENDING: Soros' Open Society Foundation President Steps Down, Paving the Way for Potential Biden Admin Job

Following the arrests and the clashes, protesters on Tuesday afternoon used power tools to set up a barricade with wire fencing, debris and wood pallets to block off street access to the house.

The demonstrators also hung signs saying “Stop the Foreclosures” and “No Jurisdiction.”

One of the people at the property had a gun and was taken into custody, and officers also found more guns on the property, a police statement said.

Police said authorities received at least 81 calls about the property between September and November — including reports of fights, shots fired, burglary, thefts, vandalism, noise violations, trespassing, threats and illegally blocking traffic, sidewalks and access to homes.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.