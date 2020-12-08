Login
Portland Rioters Attack Officers, Damage Police Vehicles in Broad Daylight

Activists clash with police in Portland, Oregon, on Dec. 8, 2020.Beth Nakamura / The Oregonian via APActivists clash with police in Portland, Oregon, on Dec. 8, 2020. (Beth Nakamura / The Oregonian via AP)

By The Associated Press
Published December 8, 2020 at 2:23pm
Rioters outraged over the arrests of seven people at a home where a family was evicted in September hurled rocks at officers, sprayed a fire extinguisher at them and damaged police vehicles on Tuesday.

The violence happened in broad daylight.

Portland has been the site of frequent protests and riots ever since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

A group of protesters has camped for months outside a home dubbed the “Red House on Mississippi.” The activists have said they camped at the property to “reclaim” it for the evicted family.

The property’s owner complained that people were trespassing and officers showed up before dawn to make the arrests.

Following the arrests and the clashes, protesters on Tuesday afternoon used power tools to set up a barricade with wire fencing, debris and wood pallets to block off street access to the house.

The demonstrators also hung signs saying “Stop the Foreclosures” and “No Jurisdiction.”

One of the people at the property had a gun and was taken into custody, and officers also found more guns on the property, a police statement said.

Police said authorities received at least 81 calls about the property between September and November — including reports of fights, shots fired, burglary, thefts, vandalism, noise violations, trespassing, threats and illegally blocking traffic, sidewalks and access to homes.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







