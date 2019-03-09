Santa Anita imposing new safety, welfare rules for horses

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Santa Anita is imposing new rules to scrutinize horses training on its racetrack and adding a director of equine welfare following the deaths of 21 horses since Dec. 26.

The Stronach Group, which owns the historic Southern California track, announced the changes on Saturday.

The main dirt track is still being examined, a process that began Thursday. The racetrack remains indefinitely closed for racing.

Tim Ritvo, chief operating officer of The Stronach Group, says the new safety and welfare measures will take effect when racing resumes in the coming weeks.

The director of equine welfare will be responsible for conducting transparent investigations of injured horses.

TRENDING: Conservatives Band Together Against Dems’ Election Bill, Call It ‘The Ultimate Fantasy of the Left’

Ritvo says officials are looking forward to the racetrack returning to normal “but it will be a new normal.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.