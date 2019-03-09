SECTIONS
Santa Anita imposing new safety, welfare rules for horses

Heavy clouds are seen over the San Gabriel Mountains at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif., Thursday, March 7, 2019. Extensive testing of the dirt track is under way at eerily quiet Santa Anita, where the deaths of 21 thoroughbreds in two months has forced the indefinite cancellation of horse racing and thrown the workaday world of trainers, jockeys and horses into disarray. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

By AP Reports
Published March 9, 2019 at 10:21am
Modified March 9, 2019 at 10:25am
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Santa Anita is imposing new rules to scrutinize horses training on its racetrack and adding a director of equine welfare following the deaths of 21 horses since Dec. 26.

The Stronach Group, which owns the historic Southern California track, announced the changes on Saturday.

The main dirt track is still being examined, a process that began Thursday. The racetrack remains indefinitely closed for racing.

Tim Ritvo, chief operating officer of The Stronach Group, says the new safety and welfare measures will take effect when racing resumes in the coming weeks.

The director of equine welfare will be responsible for conducting transparent investigations of injured horses.

Ritvo says officials are looking forward to the racetrack returning to normal “but it will be a new normal.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

