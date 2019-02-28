SECTIONS
Search resumes for 2 European climbers missing in Pakistan

By AP Reports
Published February 28, 2019 at 5:41am
MILAN (AP) — Pakistani authorities have resumed a search for pair of missing climbers from Italy and Britain, a day after the operation was disrupted due to tensions between Pakistan and India.

Climbers Daniele Nardi and Tom Ballard, whose mother died on K2, last made contact Sunday from around an elevation of some 6,300 meters (nearly 20,700 feet) on Nanga Parbat, slightly more than one-third up the 8,126-meter peak nicknamed Killer Mountain because of the dangerous conditions.

A Facebook post by Nardi’s team said Pakistan authorities sent a helicopter to search the Mummery Spur of Nanga Parbat for the climbers without result on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the search was temporarily suspended after Pakistan closed its airspace. The country said its military had shot down two Indian warplanes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

