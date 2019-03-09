Showtime cancels ‘SMILF’ after reports of on-set misconduct

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Showtime says the comedy series “SMILF” has been canceled.

The announcement Friday comes after a Hollywood Reporter story in December that detailed allegations of abusive on-set behavior and violation of industry rules by the show’s creator and star Frankie Shaw. Shaw denied the allegations, saying she sought a safe and healthy set environment.

Showtime said in a statement that the show was canceled based on a variety of factors and will run until its second season ends March 31.

ABC Studios, which produces the show and investigated Shaw, said in a statement Friday that a development deal with her has been put on hold and she has been suspended without pay.

Shaw said in a statement Friday that she loved making the show and having Showtime and ABC as creative partners.

