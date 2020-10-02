Login
'Spasm of Violence' Leaves Los Angeles Reeling After Police Budget Cut

In this Aug. 26, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore speaks during a news conference. On Oct. 2, 2020, Moore called for calm in the streets after a "spasm of violence" in South Los Angeles that has left four dead and more than a dozen wounded.Stefanie Dazio / AP, FileIn this Aug. 26, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore speaks during a news conference. On Oct. 2, 2020, Moore called for calm in the streets after a "spasm of violence" in South Los Angeles that has left four dead and more than a dozen wounded. (Stefanie Dazio / AP, File)

By The Associated Press
Published October 2, 2020 at 4:26pm
Police Chief Michel Moore called for calm on Friday after what he called a spasm of gun violence in South Los Angeles killed four and wounded 19 in the past six days.

The city so far this year has recorded nearly 40 more homicides than last year.

“This is a pace of shooting and violence that we’ve not seen in years,” Moore said as he and community leaders condemned the crimes.

The shootings have occurred across a nearly 60-square mile area that comprises 12 percent of the city’s population but now accounts for 39 percent of the homicides and 45 percent of the shootings, Deputy Chief Regina Scott said.

The city as a whole has recorded 39 more killings and 101 more shootings to date compared with last year.

Moore, who has had his department’s budget trimmed as a result of the defund police movement, urged the City Council to continue to invest in the department.

Shootings in the area once known as South Central have claimed victims over a wide range of ages, but they have been particularly cruel to “our very young and our very innocent,” Moore said.

Forty victims have been under age 18, and nine of them were under 10.

A 14-year-old football player was among those gunned down in the past week. A young man who wants to become a police officer was ambushed in his car at a traffic light and wounded when he was shot in a case of mistaken identity.

Some victims were gang members. But people have been picked off in cross walks and struck by gunfire in their homes.

A 79-year-old woman was shot standing beside her car, Scott said. A 77-year-old woman and her 58-year-old daughter were struck by gunfire inside their home.

Moore was accompanied by two city councilors, clergy and other leaders who called on community members to lay down their arms and not be afraid to speak out if they have witnessed a crime.

“We have so many of our young people that are dying for no reason at all,” Bishop Grover Durham of the Good Citizen Deeds Foundation said. “This has got to stop. … This is a call for a cease fire.”

City Councilmember Joe Buscaino, a former police officer, said trust remained high between the community and the Los Angeles Police Department, but he said officers need help to do their jobs.

“It’s not going to take only the LAPD to help. It’s going to take you the community,” he said. “Come forward if you have information on these knuckleheads who are terrorizing our community.”

Scott, whose son and grandson live in the area, said that in addition to the four people killed since Sunday, 19 were shot and 11 were fired at but not struck.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
