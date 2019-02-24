The Latest: Oscars red carpet heats up with early arrivals

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the 91st Academy Awards, which are being presented Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

Stars are beginning to walk the red carpet at the Academy Awards, with Constance Wu from “Crazy Rich Asians” among of the early arrivals.

“Eighth Grade” star and presenter Elsie Fisher scurried by reporters calling her name to the entrance of the Dolby Theatre, where the 91st Academy Awards ceremony will be held.

There were many who wanted to greet Marie Kondo as well. The lifestyle guru gracefully managed requests while “The Hate U Give” star Amandla Stenberg greeted “Dumplin'” Star Danielle Macdonald.

TRENDING: Kamala Harris’ Father Turns on Her: ‘We Wish To Categorically Dissociate Ourselves from This Travesty’ – Report

Other early arrivals included nominated songwriter Diane Warren, “If Beale Street Could Talk” composer Nicholas Brittell and “Mary Poppins Returns” maestros Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

— Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr on Twitter) on the Oscars red carpet.

___

10:45 a.m.

A winter of discontent for the Academy Awards will culminate in an Oscar ceremony that may lack a host but isn’t missing intrigue.

The run-up to the 91st Academy Awards has featured a series of missteps and backtracks by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. A new best “popular film” category was in, but then it was out.

Kevin Hart was host and then he wasn’t. Some categories were removed from the live broadcast, and then they were back.

But if the script this Oscar season has been constantly rewritten, the film academy is hoping on Sunday for a Hollywood ending.

It’s also hoping for better ratings than the all-time low viewership last year.

ABC’s telecast will begin at 8 p.m. EST following the usual red carpet festivities.

___

For full coverage of the Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/AcademyAwards

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.