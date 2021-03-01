J.J. Watt has agreed to a two-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

The team announced the deal with the free-agent edge rusher on Monday.

Before the announcement, Watt broke the news on Twitter.

TRENDING: Priest Declares Joe Biden 'The Most Aggressively Anti-Catholic President in History'

Welcome to the Valley, @JJWatt! We have agreed to terms with J.J. Watt on a two-year contract. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 1, 2021

“Terms were not disclosed, but a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the deal is worth $31 million and includes $23 million guaranteed,” ESPN reported.

Watt has spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Houston Texans.

He was released last month by the Texans, for whom he won three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Did you expect Watt to join the Cardinals? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 10% (7 Votes) 90% (62 Votes)

The 31-year old Watt has been one of the NFL’s best players for a decade, but asked out in Houston, which is undergoing a roster upheaval.

Watt joins another former Texans star, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, in Arizona.

RELATED: California's COVID Czars Kick Out NFL Team with New Lockdown Orders

Hopkins was acquired by the Cardinals in a one-sided trade a year ago.

Four days after Watt was released by the Texans, Hopkins posted a photo of himself and Watt photoshopped in Cardinals jerseys on Instagram. “Let’s finish what we started…” Hopkins captioned the photo.

Watt started all 128 games in which he appeared in the past 10 years after entering the league as Houston’s first-round selection, 11th overall, in the 2011 draft out of Wisconsin.

In 2017, he was selected as the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year for his work in helping Houston recover from Hurricane Harvey.

He was the league’s top defensive player in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.