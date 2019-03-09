SECTIONS
UConn’s Gilbert sidelined again, this time with eye injury

Connecticut's Alterique Gilbert, left, tries to block South Florida's Justin Brown, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

By AP Reports
Published March 9, 2019 at 11:37am
Modified March 9, 2019 at 12:13pm
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn point guard Alterique Gilbert has been ruled out indefinitely because of a concussion and injury to his right eye suffered on Thursday night in the Huskies final regular-season home game.

Gilbert has missed much of his three seasons in Storrs with shoulder issues. He has played in 25 games this season, averaging 12.6 points and 3.6 assists.

The 6-foot redshirt sophomore was battling for a rebound in the 78-71 loss to Temple when he took an arm to the face. He collapsed to the floor and was bleeding profusely from the nose. He was treated at Hartford Hospital for undisclosed facial injuries and released on Friday.

UConn (14-16, 5-12) faces East Carolina on Sunday. The Huskies have played the last seven games without star guard Jalen Adams, who suffered a knee injury on Feb. 6.

It’s unclear if either will return for next week’s American Athletic Conference tournament.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

