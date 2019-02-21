‘Ugly produce’ trend may have limits, as grocers end tests

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) — Is the “ugly produce'” reaching the end of its shelf life in grocery stores?

Companies like Walmart and Whole Foods in recent years tried selling blemished fruits and vegetables at a discount, produce they said might otherwise be trashed because it’s not quite the right size, shape or color. But the two chains and others quietly ended their tests, suggesting dented apples and undersized potatoes may not be that appealing in stores where better looking fruits and vegetables are on display.

Still, home delivery startups say they’re still seeing interest. Some stores also haven’t given up on selling less-than-perfect produce to reduce waste.

Kroger says it still plans to introduce ugly produce this year, and the supplier of “Misfits” produce says about 300 groceries still sell the fruits and vegetables.

