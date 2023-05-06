Share
News
Patriot missile launchers acquired from the U.S. are seen in Warsaw on Feb. 6. Ukraine took its first delivery of the missiles in late April.
Patriot missile launchers acquired from the U.S. are seen in Warsaw on Feb. 6. Ukraine took its first delivery of the missiles in late April. (AP /Michal Dyjuk)

US-Made Patriot System Activated in Europe - Hostile Hypersonic Missile Downed

 By The Associated Press and    May 6, 2023 at 1:54am
Share

Ukraine’s air force claimed Saturday to have downed a Russian hypersonic missile over Kyiv using newly acquired American Patriot defense systems, the first known time the country has been able to intercept one of Moscow’s most modern missiles.

Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk said in a Telegram post that the Kinzhal-type ballistic missile had been intercepted in an overnight attack on the Ukrainian capital earlier in the week. It also was the first time Ukraine is known to have used the Patriot defense systems.

“Yes, we shot down the ‘unique’ Kinzhal,” Oleshchuk wrote. “It happened during the night-time attack on May 4 in the skies of the Kyiv region.”

Oleshchuk said the Kh-47 missile was launched by a MiG-31K aircraft from Russian territory and was shot down with a Patriot missile.

The Kinzhal is one of the latest and most advanced Russian weapons. The Russian military says the air-launched ballistic missile has a range of up to 2,000 kilometers (about 1,245 miles) and flies at 10 times the speed of sound, making it hard to intercept.

Trending:
Twitter Forced to Pull Out the History Book After Joe Biden Lies to the American People Once Again

A combination of hypersonic speed and a heavy warhead allows the Kinzhal to destroy heavily fortified targets, such as underground bunkers or mountain tunnels.

The Ukrainian military has previously acknowledged lacking assets to intercept the Kinzhals.

“They were saying that the Patriot is an outdated American weapon, and Russian weapons are the best in the world,” Ukraine Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said on that country’s Channel 24 television. “Well, there is confirmation that it effectively works against even a super-hypersonic missile.”

He said successfully intercepting the Kinzhal was “a slap in the face for Russia.”

Should the United States continue to arm Ukraine?

Ukraine took its first delivery of the Patriot missiles in late April. It has not specified how many of the systems it has or where they have been deployed, but they are known to have been provided by the United States, Germany and the Netherlands.

Germany and the U.S. have acknowledged each sending at least one battery, and the Netherlands has said it has provided two launchers, although it is not clear how many currently are in operation.

Ukrainian troops have received the extensive training needed to be able to effectively locate a target with the systems, lock on with radar, and fire. Each battery requires up to 90 personnel to operate and maintain.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said he first asked for Patriot systems when visiting the U.S. in August 2021, months before Russia’s full-scale invasion but seven years after Russia illegally annexed Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula.

He has described possessing the system as “a dream” but said he was told in the U.S. at the time that it was impossible.

Related:
Russia Says Kremlin Attacked in Putin Assassination Attempt, Threatens Response

The Patriot was first deployed by the U.S. in the 1980s. The system costs approximately $4 million per missile, and the launchers cost about $10 million each, according to analysts.

At such a cost, it was widely thought that Ukraine would only use the Patriots against Russian aircraft or hypersonic missiles.

He also said that their capability to defend was “significantly enhanced from what they were just a year ago.”

In other developments, officials in both Russia and Ukraine said they had carried out another of their regular exchanges of prisoners of war.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it brought three military pilots back to Russia, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said 45 fighters who defended the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol had been returned to Ukraine.

Also on Saturday, Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces accused Russia of using phosphorus munitions in its attempt to wrest control of the eastern city of Bakhmut from Ukrainian forces.

Russian troops have been trying to take the city for more than nine months, but Ukrainian forces are still clinging to positions on the western outskirts.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Saturday Morning Shock: Hours Before Kentucky Derby and Following Five Thoroughbred Deaths, Another Horse Will Not Be Racing
US-Made Patriot System Activated in Europe - Hostile Hypersonic Missile Downed
Census Question Asked Since the 1980s May Soon Be Removed
Kevin Costner's 'Yellowstone' Officially Ending, Sequel to Follow as Big-Name Replacement Rumors Swirl
Tax Service Ordered to Pay out Huge Settlement, Millions of Americans Eligible to Collect
See more...




Jim Breuer's Reveals Miraculous Way God Intervened in His Marriage After His Desperate Prayer
Prince Harry Spotted 3 Rows Back at Coronation - There's an Important Detail People Noticed
Watch: Trump Demolishes Rape Accuser, Her Attorney During 48-Min Deposition: 'Not My Type'
King Charles' Coronation Chaos: Video Captures Moment Horse Slams Into Crowd Barriers
Bud Light Boycott Gets So Much Worse as Gay Bars Join the Fray
See more...

Conversation