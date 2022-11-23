Parler Share
German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, center, and his teammates react after losing 2-1 to Japan in the World Cup Group E football match at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday.
Germany Stages Pro-LGBT Protest Before World Cup Game, Then Suffers Shocking Loss

 By The Associated Press  November 23, 2022 at 8:03am
Another World Cup day, another World Cup shock.

Substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late goals Wednesday to give Japan a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over heavily favored Germany at the World Cup in Qatar.

Both Doan and Asano play for German clubs.

Ilkay Gündogan had given four-time champion Germany the lead with a first-half penalty kick. But Doan, who plays for Freiburg, pounced on a rebound to equalize in the 76th minute after Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer blocked a shot from Takumi Minamino.

Then Asano, who plays for Bochum, sprinted clear of Nico Schlotterbeck and beat Neuer from a narrow angle in the 83rd minute of the first competitive meeting between the two nations.

The match was played a day after Argentina’s 2-1 upset loss to Saudi Arabia.

Before Wednesday’s game, Germany’s players covered their mouths during the team photo in an apparent rebuke to FIFA following its decision to stop their plans to wear armbands to protest LGBT discrimination in host nation Qatar.

“We wanted to use our captain’s armband to take a stand for values that we hold in the Germany national team: diversity and mutual respect. Together with other nations, we wanted our voice to be heard,” the German team said in a Twitter post.

“It wasn’t about making a political statement – human rights are non-negotiable,” it said. “That should be taken for granted, but it still isn’t the case. That’s why this message is so important to us.

“Denying us the armband is the same as denying us a voice. We stand by our position.”

Nancy Faeser, Germany’s sports minister, attended the match at the Khalifa International Stadium and was sitting beside FIFA president Gianni Infantino while wearing the same “One Love” armband that FIFA had outlawed with its threats of consequences.

It was only the third time Germany had lost its tournament-opening game after defeats against Algeria in 1982 and Mexico in 2018. In the other World Cup openers for Germany, the team had won 13 matches and drawn four.

Germany outplayed Japan for much of the match with 24 attempts on goal compared to Japan’s 11. Despite giving away the penalty, Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda made a string of saves.

Germany next faces Spain on Sunday, while Japan takes on Costa Rica.

Germany’s buildup was fraught by protests and political statements over Qatar’s human rights record and its treatment of migrant workers and LGBT individuals.

Germany was playing at the World Cup for the first time since its shocking group-stage exit as defending champion in 2018, while Japan is appearing in its seventh straight World Cup and is looking to reach the quarterfinals for the first time.

Conversation