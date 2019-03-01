SECTIONS
Walmart to make ‘every effort’ to keep disabled greeters

This combination of images shows Walmart greeters, clockwise from top left, John Combs in Vancouver, Wash., Ashley Powell in Galena, Ill., Mitchell Hartzell in Hazel Green, Ala., and Adam Catlin in Selinsgrove, Pa. Combs, Powell, Hartzell and Catlin are among disabled Walmart greeters threatened with job loss as Walmart transforms the greeter position into one that’s more physically demanding. (Rachel Wasser/Tamara Ambrose/Gina Hopkins/Holly Catlin via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 1, 2019 at 5:50am
After more than a week of backlash, Walmart is pledging to make “every effort” to find other roles for disabled workers who’d accused the retailer of targeting them as it phases out the “people greeter” job at 1,000 stores.

Greg Foran, president and CEO of Walmart’s U.S. stores, said in a memo to store managers Thursday night that “we are taking some specific steps to support” greeters with disabilities. Walmart released the memo publicly.

Walmart told greeters around the country last week that their positions were being eliminated in favor of an expanded “customer host” role. Greeters with cerebral palsy, spina bifida and other physical disabilities feared they’d be out of work, sparking protests from customers and others.

Walmart says it has already started making job offers to greeters with disabilities, with at least one accepting so far.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

