Writer tenacious in R. Kelly coverage that has spanned years

CHICAGO (AP) — A longtime chronicler of sex abuse allegations against R. Kelly says he won’t let up on covering the saga just because the R&B star has finally been charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse.

Kelly was charged Friday with sexually abusing four people, including three minors.

Music journalist Jim DeRogatis says he’s concerned that what could get lost in the media scrum is that the accusations go back 30 years. He describes this as a travesty and a failure by the courts.

DeRogatis has dogged Kelly for many of those years and was even named a witness in the singer’s 2008 trial on child pornography charges. Kelly was acquitted.

DeRogatis told Variety last July that he gets calls weekly from sources and feels obligated to chase those tips.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

