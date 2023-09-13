Apple Accused of Offering Worship to Pagan 'Nature' God at New iPhone Launch

Corporate bigwigs in the hunt for high ESG — Environment, Social and Governance — investment scores are casting nature in their own image. They have either forgotten or are choosing to ignore that men and women are created in the image of God. In other words, they’ve got it all backward.

In yet another example, Apple CEO Tim Cook posted a new video production on Tuesday, just in time for a new iPhone launch.

Don’t be fooled by what could be taken as a harmless comedy skit. Cook and company are deadly serious. They have personified nature into a goddess which — in the end — they can control in a perverse twist on paganism.

That’s not harmless. It’s audacious and mocks all beliefs in the transcendent nature of Creation.

If you can stomach the entire video, pay special attention to the end, where Cook appears to stare down “Mother Nature.” It’s not just bad acting on Cook’s part. The actress playing Mother Nature — Oscar-winning Hollywood liberal Octavia Spencer — looks away from the stare-down with Cook first and then walks away.

Watch the video below:

At Apple, we believe that climate change is one of the world’s most urgent priorities and we are deeply committed to doing our part. Today we had a special guest—a real force of nature—stop by to check on our progress. pic.twitter.com/neLSEqPmGu — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 12, 2023

The video was quick to draw criticism on X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter.

For many users, it was a blatant example of paganism — worshiping “nature” as a God. On many levels, they were correct. The video does portray nature as a divine personage to be treated fearfully — a throwback to the worship of pre-Christian societies.

But in one crucial aspect, the criticisms didn’t go nearly far enough. The truth is actually much worse.

One user wrote: “Make no mistake: people who called themselves atheists usually believe in something. For example, they worship nature. That’s their god.”

Make no mistake: people who called themselves atheists usually believe in something. For example, they worship nature. That’s their god. And their god (Mother Nature) is above human beings. #Apple #MotherNature #Pagans — Citizenj17 ✝️🇺🇸 (@citizenj17) September 13, 2023

But Cook and the Apple crew aren’t worshiping nature so much as accommodating what they consider to be what’s in nature’s best interest (which the arrogantly believe they can determine).

What they actually worship is themselves. For his part, Cook, who is openly gay, has said being gay is one of God’s “greatest gifts.” Progressive Commandment Number One, “If there is a God, that God must do as I say or feel.”

Others were closer to the mark, but still not at the true conclusion.

One wrote: “When I saw this was one of Apple’s big highlights from their announcements today, and the amount of time/$$$ put into it… I was like… yeah… they’re completely pagan in their worship of the planet… Romans 1 baby… It’s not so much back as it never really left…”

When I saw this was one of Apple’s big highlights from their announcements today, and the amount of time/$$$ put into it… I was like… yeah… they’re completely pagan in their worship of the planet… Romans 1 baby… it’s not so much back as it never really left… — Rabid Jackalope (@Rabid_jackalowp) September 13, 2023

However, the Apple video is different from any kind of pagan worship that I’ve read about or seen on TV. Though it seems to bow down to the idea of Mother Nature, in the end, it dominates her.

Another user made a strong point, but didn’t go all the way to the logical end, writing: “Worship Gaia all you want, but in the end, the Lord has endowed this earth with everything we need & to spare.”

It was SUPER CRINGEY! Apple thinks it’s all good & virtuous, but they’re still using slave labor to make their products. Worship Gaia all you want, but in the end, the Lord has endowed this earth with everything we need & to spare. Let’s be good stewards. https://t.co/sZH5ugzh9Z — The Atomic Mom 🇺🇸 (@theatomicmom) September 13, 2023

As true as that is, there was more to this.

As the staredown at the end shows, what the ad actually demonstrates is that progressive elites don’t worship anything but themselves. They don’t want you to know this because any God-fearing person would immediately reject them and stop buying their products. So they play believe and act like they do, but they’re not very good at hiding their true intentions once you know what to look for.

Conservative author and commentator Jordan Peterson — a clinical psychologist — pointed out the naivete of worshiping nature — which can be both generously accommodating or savagely red in tooth and claw.

Comments @PageauJonathan?@PageauMatthieu ? They’re now literally concretizing the nature goddess Without knowing anything about

Her dark side Watch out for that

Dark side folks https://t.co/qblvYS1MMC — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) September 13, 2023

But the progressive elites can’t have that. They need to be the ones who give and take away, so they invent clever little videos in the hopes you will see them as they wish to be seen — worthy of your obedience.

A user with the handle “Doubting Thomas” might have come closest, posting: “We all cringed together, but we also know that Apple is most likely really doing this because they are making sure they have an exceptional ESG score. The climate cult is just Greek Mythology deity worship with a secular twist.”

We all cringed together, but we also know that Apple is most likely really doing this because they are making sure they have an exceptional ESG score. The climate cult is just Greek Mythology deity worship with a secular twist. — Doubting Thomas (@OutrageDenied) September 13, 2023

Apple’s climate compliance video is clearly aimed at likely about a high ESG score, but the climate cult has nothing to do with mythology. It is purely secular and attempting to deify itself.

Romans 1: 21-25 reads:

“For although they knew God, they did not honor him as God or give thanks to him, but they became futile in their thinking, and their foolish hearts were darkened. Claiming to be wise, they became fools, and exchanged the glory of the immortal God for images resembling mortal man and birds and animals and creeping things.

“Therefore God gave them up in the lusts of their hearts to impurity, to the dishonoring of their bodies among themselves, because they exchanged the truth about God for a lie and worshiped and served the creature rather than the Creator, who is blessed forever! Amen.”

Romans 1 has harsher things to say about those who would worship the creature — themselves — rather than God. I doubt Tim Cook has read it. If he has. he pays it no heed.

That’s why you should read it — often.

