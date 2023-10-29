It should go without saying that China is not America’s friend.

That fact is made all the worse by the untold influence that China wields in the shadows. It’s the kind of influence that ensnares so much of Western entertainment, from movies to comic books to sports.

Given all that and more, it’s worth asking why Western leaders insist on kowtowing to Beijing.

Take the greasy (literally — have you seen his hair?) Democratic governor of California, Gavin Newsom, for instance.

Instead of doing things like, you know, governing California, Newsom saw fit to take a trip to China for some shameless pandering and photo ops with President Xi Jinping.

NEWS: @GavinNewsom meets Chinese President Xi inside China’s 🇨🇳 Great Hall of the People. He’s the first Governor to visit China since 2019. @CAgovernor told me they focused mostly on ways they can tackle climate change & fentanyl abuse together. pic.twitter.com/0RMsEVXCSL — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) October 25, 2023

Two of the issues discussed by Newsom and Xi on Wednesday, according to KTTV-TV reporter Elex Michaelson, were climate change and fentanyl abuse.

If you had any doubts about Newsom’s shamelessness, look no further than those two purported reasons for his ballyhooed visit.

Climate change? Wouldn’t you know it, China is the world’s most prolific polluter.

And fentanyl abuse? There’s ample evidence suggesting China has had a direct hand in America’s ongoing opioid crisis.

But of course, because of that aforementioned influence, American leaders are all too happy to lick Xi’s boots, no matter how nonsensical that is.

The kicker to all of this, however, was when Newsom visited the Great Wall of China, describing it as “epic.”

.@GavinNewsom says one word for describing the Great Wall of China in person: “epic” It’s so big that it’s the only man made thing visible from space pic.twitter.com/N665HcyExo — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) October 26, 2023



If you’ll recall, Newsom has been one of the most vocal open border advocates in the country, turning California into a giant “sanctuary state” and vilifying those who dare concern themselves with securing America’s border.

The Great Wall of China? It was meant to keep Mongol invaders out of the country — which sounds an awful lot like ancient Chinese officials cared about securing their own border.

Sadly, this kind of rank hypocrisy is hardly new. It’s sad, pathetic and gross, to be sure, but not surprising.

What is a little surprising, however, is the way Democrats are blatantly parading Newsom around as a possible candidate to replace President Joe Biden in 2024.

If that is the plan, the Democrats are doing an awful job of hiding their intentions, given these suspiciously presidential trips to meet with world leaders and debates with actual presidential candidates.

Whatever the case, Newsom is doing a lousy job putting Californians first, and people are noticing.

Shocking, Gavin Newsom failing to do the job of running California again, instead having a nice, expenses-paid vacation to meet the leaders of other countries — 🌈 Tess T. Eccles-Brown, PhD (@TTEcclesBrown) October 25, 2023

Grifting off of California taxpayers — Theagan (@TheaganTheagan) October 26, 2023

Tell him to go to skid Row or really anywhere in San Francisco or Southern California and deal with a mess of his own state. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) October 26, 2023



Given the cost of living in California right now, can you blame his constituents for being mad?

And given the way China’s made it clear that it wants to unseat the U.S. as the dominant world superpower, can you blame other Americans for feeling similarly angry?

No, you can’t blame — Gavin Newsom is simply that contemptible.

