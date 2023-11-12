Like a little kid who doesn’t want his parents to see his messy room, San Francisco is trying to clean up their mess.

But the city of San Francisco doesn’t just need a little spruce-up — it needs a “holiday special” episode of “Hoarders.”

They cleared the streets of San Francisco of the homeless in anticipation of meeting between Biden and Xi Jinping. Gotta look good for their communist partners 🤔🤔🤔https://t.co/lYJwZaWagM — Dirty Laundry Media (@Billtheicon) November 11, 2023

EXCLUSIVE: San Francisco conducts massive cleanup operation, clearing homeless encampments and removing vagrants from street ahead of APEC trade summit | Daily Mail Online. So in other words they want to hide the mess they created.. https://t.co/jBC94bbzOF — laugh_till_u_pee (@kim_bykgvpxrkm) November 11, 2023

The city has been working on a massive cleanup for the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference on Sunday and Monday.

Around 21 world leaders, including President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping of China, along with approximately 30,000 attendees, are expected for this pivotal economic forum, according to The New York Times.

San Francisco has been deteriorating for years.

Tech companies departed, tourism dried up, homelessness is rampant, and open drug use has become a normal sight on the streets of the once beautiful City by the Bay.

But now, major roads are being repaved, train cars are being deep cleaned, and the entire city is getting a scrubbing and power washing, according to KTVU.

But the question many locals are asking is: Why did it take a summit to clean up the city?

The swift improvements seen in the lead-up to APEC represent what is possible when political will and targeted resources are applied.

Temporary Clean Up for APEC Leaves WE THE PEOPLE of San Francisco Feeling Neglected. We Want a Clean City Every Day, Not Just When VIPs Come to Town… APEC conference stuck between a rock and a hard place. Between the fentanyl / homeless crisis and the relentless march of… pic.twitter.com/fkghn1wfP9 — World Peace Movement (@darren_stallcup) November 3, 2023

Ironically, no additional funds were even allocated. The city just refocused existing budgets on cosmetic improvements in areas VIPs will frequent, according to KTVU.

It’s funny how no one thought of a powerwasher before the big leagues came into town.

The cleanup may impress the attendees, but it only shows the locals where the city’s priorities lie.

The dignity of a clean city is only afforded to the wealthy and famous — the rest of the city was not worth the effort.

The trash is easily disposed of. But the major problems have just been swept under the rug until the guests leave — after which, they are sure to remain since no provisions have been made to deal with the root of the homelessness and drug addiction in the city.

🚨🚨🚨SAN FRANCISCO NEWS!!!!!!!

The most troubled corner in San Francisco: New images show zombified, homeless drug addicts congregating on street as city tries to clean up ahead of APEC summit. My Question why only help them when there is a summit and not because you care? pic.twitter.com/ymZywHUBeM — LadyTasker (@TaskerLady89977) November 9, 2023

It reveals the superficiality of the city’s last-minute cleanup. If San Francisco wants to polish up its image, it should start by showing more dignity to residents in need, not just distinguished visitors.

No surface-level scrub can mask such backward priorities.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

