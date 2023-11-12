Share
Commentary

San Francisco Finally Finds a Reason to Clean Up Homeless Camps and It's Disgusting

 By Rachel M. Emmanuel  November 12, 2023 at 7:50am
Like a little kid who doesn’t want his parents to see his messy room, San Francisco is trying to clean up their mess.

But the city of San Francisco doesn’t just need a little spruce-up — it needs a “holiday special” episode of “Hoarders.”

The city has been working on a massive cleanup for the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference on Sunday and Monday.

Around 21 world leaders, including President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping of China, along with approximately 30,000 attendees, are expected for this pivotal economic forum, according to The New York Times.

San Francisco has been deteriorating for years.

Tech companies departed, tourism dried up, homelessness is rampant, and open drug use has become a normal sight on the streets of the once beautiful City by the Bay.

But now, major roads are being repaved, train cars are being deep cleaned, and the entire city is getting a scrubbing and power washing, according to KTVU.

But the question many locals are asking is: Why did it take a summit to clean up the city?

The swift improvements seen in the lead-up to APEC represent what is possible when political will and targeted resources are applied.

Ironically, no additional funds were even allocated. The city just refocused existing budgets on cosmetic improvements in areas VIPs will frequent, according to KTVU.

It’s funny how no one thought of a powerwasher before the big leagues came into town.

The cleanup may impress the attendees, but it only shows the locals where the city’s priorities lie.

The dignity of a clean city is only afforded to the wealthy and famous — the rest of the city was not worth the effort.

The trash is easily disposed of. But the major problems have just been swept under the rug until the guests leave — after which, they are sure to remain since no provisions have been made to deal with the root of the homelessness and drug addiction in the city.

It reveals the superficiality of the city’s last-minute cleanup. If San Francisco wants to polish up its image, it should start by showing more dignity to residents in need, not just distinguished visitors.

No surface-level scrub can mask such backward priorities.

Rachel M. Emmanuel
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes content for popular conservative book franchise.
