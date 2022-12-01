'Apple Is in No Sense American': Tucker Carlson Goes Scorched Earth on Tech Giant for Censorship

Tucker Carlson raised the alarm about how big tech giant Apple has joined China in its oppressive internet policies, selling out American principles and customers as they do so.

One might assume Apple, the most valuable company in the world, is an American company, but you wouldn’t be able to tell by its fealty to the authoritarian Chinese regime.

Carlson is warning that “Apple is covering for the government of China,” Fox News reported.

“Financial listings describe Apple as an American company. You can see why they do. Apple is headquartered in the United States. It was founded by Americans. To this day, it’s run by an American citizen, but those facts don’t tell the story. In fact, at this point, Apple is in no sense American. Apple’s loyalty is to the government of China,” Carlson recently said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

But Apple is not acting like a company born in liberty-loving America.

“Earlier this month, Apple did the bidding of the Chinese government to crush domestic protests against the Communist Party there,” Carlson gravely reported. “Apple did this by disabling its permanent AirDrop feature in China and so far, only in China. It’s the only country in which it’s disabled. Why did Apple disable that feature in China? Well, because that feature, permanent AirDrop, allows iPhone users to communicate directly with one another without using the internet or cellular networks — both of which in a totalitarian state like China, are controlled by the government and that means that without permanent AirDrop, it’s effectively impossible for freedom-minded citizens to organize with one another. They’re powerless.”

Apple knew that iPhone users in China were using Apple AirDrop feature to get around the government’s despotic controls. So the company fell all over itself to do the Chinese government’s bidding.

“Apple is now an active collaborator with China’s murderous police state. When tanks roll into a Chinese city, Apple is rooting for the tanks,” Carlson said, adding, “this is not an overstatement.”

Apple has officially become “a partner with a Chinese police state,” Carlson warned.

“Apple’s decision to actively help America’s enemies, to hurt ordinary people seeking freedom, just wasn’t news in the view of The New York Times — not that you should be surprised by it. Apple has been sucking up to the Communist Party of China for many years,” Carlson added.

Carlson went on to point out that in 2017, Apple boss Tim Cook was heard singing China’s praises, saying, “China has done an unbelievable job of lifting people out of poverty. They’ve done an incredible job and far beyond what any country has done.” Cook added that China is a great world partner for climate change and proclaimed that China “aligns completely with Apple’s values.”

The Fox host went on to point out that China is “rich” because it has stolen its technology from the U.S. and other Western nations, and even keeps much of the wealth away from its own citizens.

As to Cook’s airy claims about China’s efforts over climate change, Carlson added, “Tim Cook is telling us in that clip with a straight face that the Chinese government is a model for environmental stewardship. That is completely ludicrous. China is the opposite of that. It’s the greatest offender against the environment. China is the biggest polluter in the world by far.”

“No country comes close — not just in carbon emissions or building new coal plants, but in plastics, in the ocean, in heavy metals in the ground, polluting the land and the water, China leads the pack. No one’s close,” Carlson explained.

“The question is: Why is he lying? Why does Apple, as a company, and its CEO in that clip and many others feel the need to cover for the Chinese Communist Party? Why does it feel the need to help the Chinese Communist Party oppress its own citizens?” Carlson asked.

Cook tried to explain away his company’s bending over for China’s authoritarian policies by waving it all off, saying, “everybody has their own laws and customs.”

Carlson said that Cook “isn’t bothered” at all by China’s efforts to quash the human rights of their citizens, but Carlson wonders why Cook accepts the ideals of the Communist oppressors even as he and his company violate the principals of the country his company calls home.

“In the United States where Apple is headquartered, free speech is the law. It’s the first law. It’s the first guarantee in our Bill of Rights and yet, strangely, for a company that claims to respect local customs, Apple has done far more than its share to eliminate free speech in the United States,” Carlson said.

Carlson went on to give examples of Apple’s work against free speech in America, including its efforts to destroy our ability to find information about COVID that runs counter to the left-wing narrative.

“The biggest company in the world banning a video-sharing website, reaching half the country because people might search for accurate information that Apple didn’t want them to see because it might offend their sponsors in communist China,” the Fox News host stated.

Apple is also threatening to cancel Twitter from its app store, all because Elon Musk has a stated desire to return free speech to the platform. And that also runs contrary to China’s goals.

Meanwhile, Apple has no problem allowing the Chinese spy app TikTok from having free rein.

“Twitter must be silenced because it allows Americans to exercise their birthright, which is free speech, a prerequisite for a free society and a democracy, but TikTok must be protected because the Chinese government uses TikTok as a tool of espionage,” Carlson said.

Meanwhile, the U.S. media is completely ignoring all this.

“At this point, the real question is, will Apple be allowed to strangle Twitter, which it could, because it has monopoly power? So far, virtually no one in American politics seems to have noticed this is happening. No one certainly is moving to stop Apple from doing it,” Carlson said.

Carlson concluded calling out all of big tech,

“This is what they do and few people really understood that. In fact, for years, even the most cynical observers assumed that big tech companies like Apple censor speech. Yes, they do, but only in extraordinary circumstances. Oh, no, they do it all the time,” Carlson said. “In fact, Apple engages in large-scale secretive censorship and always and everywhere Apple helps the Chinese government, so preventing American citizens from saying what they believe or getting to the truth about something while bolstering the power of one of the most repressive governments in the world.”

Musk himself also pointed out that free speech is on the verge of extinction.

“This is a battle for the future of civilization,” Musk tweeted Monday. “If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead.”

This is a battle for the future of civilization. If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2022

All available evidence shows that Apple cares more about its revenue stream than it does human rights.

