The 18th-century French philosopher Voltaire once said, “Those who make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.”

Few could argue in this day and age that what people believe doesn’t come down to access to information — information that is largely influenced by big tech and mainstream media.

With this in mind, it is disturbing to find out that Apple, one of the largest tech companies to date, has an income that rivals most countries.

The tech giant’s annual revenue dwarfs that of the majority of the world’s countries by a significant margin, according to an article by Apple Insider, which ranks the company’s revenue for the last four quarters at $387.5 billion.

This figure would beat out Malaysia, which reported $372.7 billion in the same four quarters, and would put it a little lower than more modernized countries like Denmark, which reported $395.7 billion.

Apple also isn’t far from overtaking economic powerhouses like Egypt, with $402.8 billion) and the United Arab Emirates ($409.9 billion), according to Apple Insider.

As the monetary value of tech companies like Apple grows, so does their power and influence.

Apple has made a documented habit of removing applications from their platform that they do not approve of, limiting discourse among people attempting to use those platforms.

Following the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol protests, Apple promptly dropped the conservative Facebook alternative app Parler from its App Store.

Parler was not allowed back onto the Apple Store until late April of 2021, with “enhanced content moderation infrastructure in place,” according to Forbes.

More recently, Apple has suspended the social media app “VK”, or “VKontakte”, which is one of the largest social media platforms in Russia, to comply with the U.K.’s recently imposed sanctions over Russia’s “illegal sham referendums in Ukraine,” according to CNN.

Earlier in the year, Apple heavily restricted other applications like Apple Pay and removed various other Russian-sponsored media outlets from their app stores in response to the country’s February invasion of Ukraine.

It seems that Apple is more than happy to jump at the chance to suppress discourse in favor of whichever cause it deems righteous at the time.

What is even more alarming is that Apple has allowed totalitarian countries like China to circumvent its security features altogether.

Apple has almost completely turned over private control of its Chinese-based data centers to the Chinese government, allowing state workers to manage unencrypted data and giving them access to digital keys that unlock information stored on the data center computers, The New York Times reported in 2021.

Those actions, in effect, made Apple “a cog in the censorship machine that presents a government-controlled version of the internet,” Amnesty International’s Nicholas Bequelin told the Times.

It would not be a stretch, then, to imagine Apple giving over the private control of their servers and data centers to a Biden-like government entity that allows censorship and monitoring of American citizenry.

Romans 1:18 says, “For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who by their unrighteousness suppress the truth.”

Knowing this, be wise in what you willfully accept as truth; ensuring that you do not believe the lies of the enemy and so commit atrocities of your own, believing your unrighteousness to be acts of light.

