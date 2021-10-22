Share
News

Arizona AG Seeks Temporary Restraining Order to Stop Biden's 'Unconstitutional' COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

 By Dillon Burroughs  October 22, 2021 at 12:44pm
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a temporary restraining order Friday to protect the state against what he described as President Joe Biden’s “unconstitutional” COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Brnovich, a Republican, filed the amended complaint with the U.S. District Court in Arizona to grant the restraining order and receive a preliminary injunction “as soon as possible,” according to a statement from the attorney general’s office on Friday.

In September, Biden announced measures to require federal employees, contractors and subcontractors, companies with 100 or more employees and nearly all health care workers to receive a COVID-19 vaccine or face termination.

Brnovich filed the first lawsuit by an attorney general against the Biden administration shortly thereafter.

“Once a vaccine has been administered, it can never be undone,” the attorney general said in his statement Friday.

“The COVID-19 vaccine mandate is one of the greatest infringements upon individual liberty, federalism, and the separation of powers by any administration in our country’s history,” he said.

The amended complaint “adds new claims asserting that the COVID-19 vaccine mandates violate the constitutional rights of federal employees, contractors, and subcontractors and that President Biden does not have the legal authority to impose them,” Brnovich noted.

“It also alleges that the mandates violate individuals’ statutory right to refuse vaccines available under Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA) from the FDA,” the statement said.

The attorney general is running in the Republican primary for Senate in 2022, where he could face Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly.

Brnovich joins other Republican leaders who have taken efforts to oppose Biden’s vaccine mandates in recent weeks.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order against any entity in Texas enforcing a vaccine mandate earlier this month.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has called a special session of state lawmakers to pass legislation to protect Florida workers against vaccine mandates.

DeSantis made the special announcement Thursday during a speech in Clearwater alongside Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and state Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.

“I am calling the Florida Legislature back for a Special Session to pursue stronger protections for Floridians against federal government mandates,” DeSantis tweeted.

“No one should lose their job over a COVID shot,” he added.

Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




Conversation