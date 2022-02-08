Share
Arizona Firefighters Scramble After Car Plunges Into Water

 February 8, 2022
First responders have to train constantly for a variety of circumstances so that when the unexpected occurs, they’re ready to take care of business.

The water rescue training came in handy for firefighters in Buckeye, Arizona, this week after they were called in for an SUV that was sinking in a canal.



While most people might not automatically associate bodies of water or the possibility of water rescues with Arizona, there are lakes and canals in even the driest inhabited parts of the state, and this SUV ended up in one.

It was on Jan. 31 around 6 a.m. when the call came in for assistance, said Tommy Taylor, public information officer for the City of Buckeye Fire Medical Rescue, according to the Arizona Republic.

Outrage as Biden Gives Soros Nonprofit $164 Million to Help Criminal Migrants Escape Punishment


Along with multiple fire departments, a local tow company arrived to help secure the car, as it was severely damaged and sinking in the canal.

Thankfully, with all hands on deck, the SUV was prevented from slipping further into the water and firefighters were able to extract the person trapped inside the crumpled vehicle.



“Your City of Buckeye Firefighters, along with Goodyear, Buckeye Valley, Avondale, and Phoenix Fire performed a water rescue this morning,” the City of Buckeye Fire Department posted on Facebook.

“The car had major damage and was still in the water.

“Crews had to support the car and perform an extrication with a portable set of extrication tools.



“All crews did an excellent job on scene. The patient was transported to a local trauma center.

Alaskan Dogsled Team Faces Hour of Horror After Run-in with Moose in Woods

“Technical Rescue Teams throughout the valley train daily with each other to ensure we are all working at the same level. Thank you to all of the Fire Departments that assisted today.”

The patient was reportedly in critical condition, and no updates on their status have been shared.

It is unclear what caused the crash and why the vehicle was so damaged, and authorities have not yet revealed any more details.

