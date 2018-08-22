SECTIONS
Arlington National Cemetery Evacuated over Bomb Threat, Investigation Underway

By Todd Windsor
at 9:29am
Arlington National Cemetery was evacuated Wednesday morning after officials received a bomb threat.

Bomb technicians were sweeping cars at the cemetery in a search for explosives, according to WTOP-TV in Washington.

The Washington Post reported that evacuation of the facilities and grounds started around 9:30 Eastern time.

Arlington officials said an emergency services team from nearby Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall was on the scene investigating the threat.

“All families, visitors and employees were evacuated safely from all public buildings and work areas while the threat is being investigated,” cemetery officials announced in a tweet just before 11 a.m.

About a half-hour later, they provided an update indicating the 624-acre site was closed to the public but remained open for funeral services.

At noon, the cemetery announced that it would be closed to the public for the rest of the day.

Arlington spokeswoman Barbara Lewandrowski told The Post that the threat was made to the cemetery as a whole and not to one specific area.

She said officials were checking “every single part of the grounds and facilities.”

