Armed Georgia Homeowner Stops Knife-Wielding 'Hoodlum' During Failed Home Invasion

Police say a Georgia homeowner was faced with a frightening situation on Tuesday when a man tried to illegally enter his home.

The potential victim, though, turned out to be a gun owner with good aim who was able to stop the intruder before any serious damage was done.

The homeowner fended off the knife-wielding intruder by shooting him in the arm, according to WGXA.

After breaking into the homeowner’s enclosed porch, 28-year-old Hunter Layne Harrison began violently pounding on a glass door, demanding to be let inside, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said.

The homeowner warned Harrison not to enter, according to Hills, telling the intruder that he was, in fact, armed.

Harrison ignored the warning and broke through the glass door, entering the home, police said.

But as he allegedly made his way into the kitchen, Harrison was greeted with the barrel-end of a .45 semi-automatic pistol.

Staying true to his warning, the homeowner fired his weapon, striking Harrison in the arm.

The intruder then collapsed on the floor, and the armed homeowner held him there until law enforcement officers arrived on the scene.

Sills later expressed outrage to WGXA that the man is now taking up valuable space in a local hospital that could be used for someone battling the coronavirus.

Nearly 2,200 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across the state, according to Johns Hopkins University, with that number precipitously rising.

“These hoodlums make me sick,” Sills said Wednesday.

“He’s got a 20-page rap sheet and he’s over at the hospital, taking up a bed where someone more important, who might have coronavirus, might need it.”

Sills made those comments as the coronavirus pandemic is leaving hospitals running low on beds and supplies.

Stories like the one in Georgia display the importance of Second Amendment rights to many Americans, even during the coronavirus outbreak.

Across the U.S., there has been a drastic rise in the number of gun sales since the crisis began, according to Los Angeles Times.

Despite the increasing public demand for firearms, various government officials have pushed backed against gun rights in recent weeks.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, for instance, discouraged citizens from buying guns during a news conference on March 16, even as 1,700 inmates would eventually be released from LA County jails early due to the pandemic.

This past week, he went even further.

In compliance with @CAgovernor ‘s Executive Order, Gun & ammunition stores are not considered essential businesses, and will cease to sell to the general public, there are some exceptions. Please see my full statement below: #COVID19 #SaferAtHome #flattenthecurve #LASD #SheriffV pic.twitter.com/XSqk9POEzt — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) March 26, 2020

“Gun & ammunition stores are not considered essential businesses, and will cease to sell to the general public,” Villanueva tweeted Thursday.

