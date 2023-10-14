Arnold Schwarzenegger Tells 'The View' He Wants Immigration Reform to Gain More Power

Arnold Schwarzenegger appeared on “The View” on Monday and stated that immigrants to the U.S. should be able to become president.

The topic came up after co-host Ana Navarro asked the former governor of California — whom she described as “one of the country’s most famous immigrants” — his views on the border crisis.

Schwarzenegger said the U.S. needs “comprehensive immigration reform.”

“First of all, I believe very strongly in having a border that no one can get through,” he said. “That’s No. 1 for me.”

The “Terminator” star said he also believes the U.S. should “have visas available for people that want to work in the United States,” pointing to the large number of illegal migrants working in the country.

“It is a stupid system,” Schwarzenegger added. “The system is set up to commit a crime.”



Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin then noted that “the U.S. Constitution says you have to be a natural-born citizen to run for president.” She asked the former governor if he would have sought the role of commander in chief if he had been able.

“Yeah, but that’s why I’m saying comprehensive immigration reform,” Schwarzenegger said, prompting a laugh from the hosts and audience.

“Comprehensive immigration reform also means that someone that is born somewhere else and has been a citizen for that many years, like I have for 30 years — they can become president.

“Of course, yes. I would have run,” he said.

“You can still do it! You’re only 76. That makes you very young to be running for president,” Navarro joked, likely in reference to the 80-year-old President Joe Biden seeking re-election and the 77-year-old Donald Trump challenging him.

Schwarzenegger also appeared on actor Rob Lowe’s podcast “Literally!” last month and gave an unfiltered take on the state of America.

During a discussion of the key characteristics of the Democratic Party, Schwarzenegger said Democrats want to “ruin your cities.”

“That’s what the Democrats would say,” he said. “‘We are about ruining the cities. We want to f*** up every city in America.'”

