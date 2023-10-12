Former California Republican Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger blasted the Democratic Party on Thursday for “ruining the cities.”

The Hollywood star made the revelation when asked what he thinks it means to be a Democrat while speaking with actor Rob Lowe on the “Literally!” podcast.

Lowe brought up former California GOP Rep. David Dreier’s stance that supporting a “strong military, low taxes, less government, more personal freedoms” makes one a Republican, with Schwarzenegger adding “strong law enforcement” to the list.

“I always ask Democrats what it means to be a Democrat in that way,” Lowe began. “And I, I think whatever anybody would say.”

Before he could finish the statement, “The Terminator” star bluntly interjected, “Ruin your cities,” causing the host to quickly add, “What would they say?”

“Ruin your cities,” he reiterated.

“That’s what the Democrats would say,” Schwarzenegger said. “‘We are about ruining the cities. We want to f*** up every city in America.’

“That seems to be the theme right now.”

When Lowe asked why that is, he responded, “I have no idea.”

The discussion begins around the 48:15 mark below:

WARNING: The following podcast contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Earlier in the week, the former governor went on “The View” to state his views on immigration and said, “I believe very strongly in having a border that no one can get through.”

However, Schwarzenegger added, “What is important is that we have visas available for people that want to work in the United States so they don’t have to work illegally.”

He has always been in between party lines, as he addressed during the podcast with Lowe.

Schwarzenegger said that during his time serving as the governor of California, he felt pressure from both parties.

Democrats were displeased with him being “fiscally conservative,” he said, while Republicans did not like him being “socially more moderate.”

While he was a Republican governor, he said, “we didn’t look at it like, ‘This is my state [California] — this is the Republican state.’ … This is our state.”

“You do the people’s work, and not the party’s work,” Schwarzenegger said.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.