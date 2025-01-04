Share
News

ATF Agent Paralyzed for Life After Ambush-Like Shooting in Front of His Own Wife: Allegation

 By Ole Braatelien  January 4, 2025 at 2:02pm
Share

An off-duty agent of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was left permanently paralyzed after he was shot in the neck, his wife said in a pre-trial hearing Thursday.

The incident happened the night of Dec. 27, when agent Matthew Murray tried breaking up a fight outside a bowling alley in Riverview, Florida, according to WTVT-TV in Tampa.

Murray, along with his wife, children, and a few family friends, had just walked outside the building when they noticed two men and a woman fighting.

Murray stepped in to break it up, identifying himself as law enforcement.

“It was automatically people trying to start a fight and my husband trying to deescalate it right from the start,” Courtney Murray, the agent’s wife, testified during the hearing. “Right as we walked out the door. It’s like we walked into an ambush almost.”

“He was telling them just to go home,” she said. “He said ‘you guys just need to leave.’ He said ‘we have kids,’” she said at the hearing, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The night of the shooting, she then heard someone reply: “I don’t give a f**k about your kids.”

Someone also reportedly threw a bottle or cup at her husband, Murray said, per WTVT-TV.

If found guilty, should Smith face the death penalty?

Christopher Smith, the 18-year-old who allegedly shot Murray, claimed to investigators that the agent at some point had hit him in the shoulder.

“(Smith) stated that he blacked out and shot (Murray) once,” Det. Keaton Bruce of Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office testified at the hearing.

Police arrested Smith at a nearby home hours after the incident but have still not located the firearm.

Investigators present at the trial said Smith’s walk appeared to match that of the assailant’s in the security footage, even appearing to have a similar limp.

Related:
Bill and Hillary Clinton Airport Executive Shot to Death During Gunfight with ATF Feds

No witnesses were present on Smith’s behalf during the pre-trial.

Smith’s defense argued that he had no prior record.

The judge ultimately denied bond for Smith.

As for Murray, he remains in intensive care, partially paralyzed, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien has written for The Western Journal since 2022. He earned his bachelor's from ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




ATF Agent Paralyzed for Life After Ambush-Like Shooting in Front of His Own Wife: Allegation
Home Improvement Star Arrested for Domestic Violence on New Year's Day
10 Shot at New York City Event - Multiple Suspects at Large
55-Year-Old School Worker Goes Hunting, Fired by Superintendent After Shooting Deer in a Field
AT&T Customer Racks up $6,000+ Phone Bill in Single Day After Picking Wrong Plan
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation